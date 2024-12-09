Menu Explore
Kundalika River drowning: Rescue workers recover two missing bodies from the river

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
Dec 09, 2024 07:02 AM IST

Tragedy struck in Raigad as four cousins drowned in the Kundalika River during a family visit. Rescue teams recovered all bodies after a search operation.

Raigad: A day after a family visit to Shiravali village in Mangaon taluka turned into a tragedy when four members drowned in the fast-flowing Kundalika River, rescue workers recovered the remaining two bodies on Sunday morning during an extended search operation.

Kundalika River drowning: Rescue workers recover two missing bodies from the river
Kundalika River drowning: Rescue workers recover two missing bodies from the river

The incident occurred when four cousins, who had travelled to the village with their families to meet their grandparents, visited the Kundalika River to relax. Siddesh Sonar, 21, accidentally slipped into the swift waters. In a desperate attempt to save him, his sister Kajal Sonar, 26, and cousins Soni Sonar, 27, and Siddhi Pednekar, 16, also drowned.

According to Mangaon police, the incident unfolded around 4 pm. A rescue team was called in immediately, and four teams comprising 25 volunteers were mobilised. Siddesh and Siddhi’s bodies were recovered within two hours, around 200 metres from the drowning site.

As night fell, police considered suspending the search operation due to poor visibility. However, at the insistence of the grieving family, local villagers continued the search. “The family’s presence and their plea motivated the locals to keep looking. Around 11 pm, the body of Soni Sonar was located,” said Sagar Dahimbekar, president of Sahyadri Vanajeev Rakshanarth Sanstha (SVRS).

The search resumed at 7 am on Sunday with professional scuba divers on standby. Finally, at 10:15 am, Kajal Sonar’s body was found approximately 6 kilometres downstream.

The strong current of the Kundalika River is attributed to excess water released from the Mulshi Dam hydroelectric project. “Sirens are sounded two hours before water is released, and villagers are familiar with this warning system. Unfortunately, visitors like the victims’ families were unaware,” said senior inspector Nivrutti Borhade.

A case of Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been filed. This heartbreaking incident highlights the need for greater awareness and caution near fast-flowing rivers, especially during dam water releases.

