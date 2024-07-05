Labourer dies after hospital wall collapses on him

MUMBAI: A 22-year-old labourer died after portion of a wall fell on him while working in a private hospital in Andheri East. Police officials said the deceased was removing an inside wall on the ground floor of Nexus Hospital in Siroya building, when the incident took place. HT Image

The contractor and other labourers rushed him to Cooper Hospital where he was declared dead due to severe injuries. The Sahar police registered a case against the contractor based on a complaint lodged by the father of the deceased, Raju Mali, 42.

Mali said he and his son Gautam worked as labourers with a contractor, Razzaq Abdul Sheikh. The incident occurred around 3:50 pm on July 3, when Gautam was demolishing a wall at the hospital. Portion of the broken wall fell on him, and he sustained severe injuries to his head and hand. He was rushed to Cooper Hospital in an unconscious state by the contractor and other labourers, where he was declared dead before admission.

The family was informed, and Gautam’s parents and sister arrived at the hospital.

Police officials said that the contractor, Razzaq Sheikh, did not provide helmet or other safety equipment to the labourers at the site. Gautam sustained severe head injuries as he was not wearing a helmet. Police have registered a case against the contractor under section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, said an officer of the Sahar police station.