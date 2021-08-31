Lathicharge on farmers second Jallianwala Bagh, Khattar govt must go: Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena on Monday termed as the “second Jallianwala Bagh” the lathicharge on farmers by the police in Haryana and said the Manohar Lal Khattar government has no right to remain in power anymore.

An editorial in the Sena mouthpiece Saamana said that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was inaugurating the renovated Jallianwala Bagh complex in Amritsar, a second Jallianwala Bagh was happening in Haryana.

“The seeds of cruelty being sown by the government will bear sour fruits. This is for sure...The Manohar Lal Khattar government has no right to remain in power,” the Sena said.

It said the lathicharge incident might make farmers in India revolt and take revenge for each drop of blood that was shed by them.

“The farmers in Haryana were lathicharged on their heads because they raised slogans against CM Khattar. A Union minister speaks of attacking the chief minister of Maharashtra and when action is taken against him legally, the state government is called intolerant. Why are the critics silent on the Khattar government’s action on farmers?” the Sena asked.

Will they get the ‘Ashirvad’ (blessings) of people by breaking the heads of farmers,” the editorial asked, referring to BJP’s ‘Jan Ashirwad’ rallies.

“Farmers have been protesting at the Ghazipur border near Delhi for the last one year demanding repealing of the three Central farm laws, stopping privatisation of agriculture and preventing APMCs from being taken over by select corporates, MSP law. But PM Modi hasn’t met them yet. The government is so stone-hearted,” it added.

At least 10 people were injured on Saturday as police lathicharged a group of farmers disrupting traffic movement on a highway in Haryana while heading towards Karnal to protest against a Bharatiya Janata Party meeting attended by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, state BJP president Om Prakash Dhankar and other leaders.