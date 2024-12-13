THANE: The forest department is keeping a close watch and stepping up its rescue efforts after a leopard was sighted in Janwal village in Bhiwandi, on Friday. The big cat reportedly entered the premises of a warehouse of Paramount Logistics, sparking fear among the employees and villagers. Leopard enters warehouse, rescue efforts on

At around 6am on Friday, a driver working for the warehouse spotted the leopard on a narrow stretch of road between two warehouses. He immediately raised a hue and cry, and people gathered. Upon receiving the information, a team from the forest department, along with local police, reached the site to manage the situation.

“As I was going towards the main road, I spotted this big cat following my vehicle. I was shocked and started shouting, but by then, it had entered the warehouse premises. Some of my colleagues gathered, and we checked the CCTV footage, which confirmed it was a leopard,” said truck driver Vishwakarma. “We went in the direction the big cat had gone and found a boundary wall near a sewage line, where we assumed it got stuck. We immediately called the forest department.”

An officer from the forest department of Bhiwandi said the leopard had likely wandered in from a nearby forest. “We believe it entered a stormwater drainage situated between two warehouses, possibly seeking shelter. A dedicated rescue team, including 10 officers, is carefully evaluating the situation to ensure the animal’s safe rescue. As a precaution, one end of the drainage has been blocked, and a cage has been set up at the other end to facilitate its capture and relocation. However, we are yet to achieve success.”

The local administration and police are ensuring the safety of the residents and workers while closely monitoring the situation.