Loan recovery agent arrested for abetting suicide of Malad resident
Mumbai: The police on Monday seized four mobile phones from loan shar who was arrested from Rajasthan on Sunday in connection with the suicide case of Sandeep Koregaonkar, who hanged himself after repeated harassment from loan recovery agents.
The accused, identified as Raju Bhanwarlal Khadaw, was presented before the court on Monday where he was remanded in police custody for two days. The 22-year-old Khadaw was traced by the officers with the help of his call data records.
Dattaguru Koregaonkar, the deceased’s elder brother said that they were aware of the progress made by the Mumbai police but nothing has been communicated to them. “The police are not telling us anything. I have been making rounds of the police station every day,” said Dattaguru (39).
The crime branch officers handed over Khadaw to the Kurar police on Monday.
“We have seized four mobile phones from Khadaw and have sent them for forensic analysis to scrutinize the Whatsapp chats as we suspect that he might have threatened more people like Koregaonkar,” said a police officer from Kurar police station.
“We also want to find out Khadaw’s role in blackmailing Koregaonkar and the names of his accomplices as Koregaonkar had been getting calls from four numbers,” said the officer.
Koregaonkar (38) who worked at an imitation jewellery manufacturer had contacted his elder brother Dattaguru on April 24 saying that he had not taken any loan but recovery agents had been harassing him by abusing him and threatening him to pay back the loan despite repeatedly saying that he had not taken any loan.
Dattaguru (39) said that despite registering an FIR the harassment did not stop and a few days later all his friends from Kurar and women colleagues received the morphed nude photo of Koregaonkar accusing him of raping and killing a 12-year-old girl.
Irritated with the harassment, Sandip killed himself.
“If the police would have acted earlier, my brother would have been alive,” said Dattaguru.
“We have got the custody of Khadaw and we will question him to find out more about the loan app and who was he working for,” said Somnath Gharge, deputy commissioner of police (zone 12).
-
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
-
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
-
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
-
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
-
Monday Musings:Royal families in Maha & their political affiliations
PUNE The current royal rift among the father-son duo or descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajashri Shahu Maharaj has grabbed public attention. But such controversies involving royal families from Maharashtra aren't new, and so are their political affiliations. Prominent among them is Rajya Sabha MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th direct descendent of founder of the Maratha empire nearly 450 years ago, Shivaji Maharaj.
