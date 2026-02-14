MUMBAI: A history-sheeter from Malvani was arrested on Thursday for allegedly threatening and extorting ₹9 lakh from a builder. Local goon arrested for extorting Goregaon builder

According to the police, the accused, identified as Munaf Abdul Rehman Lambe alias Baba Khan, allegedly approached a builder residing in Goregaon, claiming he could “settle” a case registered against him with the Bandra police and get his name cleared. He told the builder that money would be required to bribe police officers and repeatedly demanded payment.

Police said Khan also threatened the builder with arrest and the registration of additional cases if he failed to pay. Though the builder initially ignored the threats, he eventually paid ₹9 lakh after the accused allegedly extended threats to his family.

The complainant approached senior police inspector Mahendra Shinde on Wednesday and lodged a complaint, stating that the intimidation had caused him severe mental distress. Based on his statement, the police registered an extortion case against Khan, following which he was arrested on Thursday. He was produced before a Borivali court on Friday, which remanded him in police custody.

“He is a criminal with a record and has cases of cheating, molestation, sexual assault and extortion registered in Goregaon, Didonshi, Kurar and Nagpada police stations. Khan has repeatedly threatened several complainants for extortion,” said a police officer.