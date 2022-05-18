Local train motorman cabins to be equipped with CCTVs for safety

MUMBAI: To make local train journeys safer in the city and to keep an eye on untoward incidents such as stone-pelting, the Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR) are set to install upgraded Closed Circuit Televisions (CCTV) inside and outside the motorman cabin of the local trains.

The cameras will record the footage of the local trains during their operation to monitor incidents like rail fracture, derailment, stone-pelting, etc. which can be later used by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) for investigation.

Initially, the system was introduced on a pilot basis on Western Railway and on a limited number of trains on the Central Railway. However, the system will be installed in local trains across the central and western lines.

The installation of the systems on the local train will be done at a cost of ₹2 crore and is approved by the railway ministry. The provision of visual systems in local trains has also been included in the union budget.

“The systems, when introduced on a pilot basis, captured untoward incidents including stone-pelting. It helped the RPF to identify the perpetrators. We have decided to introduce the advanced CCTV recording systems on all local trains,” said a senior Central Railway official.

The system will also capture details in an event of derailment of a local train or train passing a red signal (indicates motorman to stop local train) also termed as Signal Passed At Danger (SPAD) in railway terminology. The system will also record movement and action taken by the motorman during an event of derailment or SPAD.