Local train motorman cabins to be equipped with CCTVs for safety
MUMBAI: To make local train journeys safer in the city and to keep an eye on untoward incidents such as stone-pelting, the Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR) are set to install upgraded Closed Circuit Televisions (CCTV) inside and outside the motorman cabin of the local trains.
The cameras will record the footage of the local trains during their operation to monitor incidents like rail fracture, derailment, stone-pelting, etc. which can be later used by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) for investigation.
Initially, the system was introduced on a pilot basis on Western Railway and on a limited number of trains on the Central Railway. However, the system will be installed in local trains across the central and western lines.
The installation of the systems on the local train will be done at a cost of ₹2 crore and is approved by the railway ministry. The provision of visual systems in local trains has also been included in the union budget.
“The systems, when introduced on a pilot basis, captured untoward incidents including stone-pelting. It helped the RPF to identify the perpetrators. We have decided to introduce the advanced CCTV recording systems on all local trains,” said a senior Central Railway official.
The system will also capture details in an event of derailment of a local train or train passing a red signal (indicates motorman to stop local train) also termed as Signal Passed At Danger (SPAD) in railway terminology. The system will also record movement and action taken by the motorman during an event of derailment or SPAD.
-
Prof Karbhari Kale takes additional charge as SPPU vice-chancellor
As the tenure of Savitribai Phule Pune University vice-chancellor Prof Nitin Karmalkar ended, the additional charge was handed over to Prof Karbhari Vishwanath Kale, vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University, Lonere, district Raigad. “Currently, there are two major issues which I will be addressing, students' examination for the next semester and streamlining the academic studies of the university for the forthcoming academic year,” said Prof Kale.
-
Pune district reports 53 new Covid cases in 24 hours
Pune district reported 53 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 305 are active cases. Pune city reported 25 new cases which took the progressive count to 680,907 and the death toll stood at 9,713. Till now in Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Wednesday, the total registration was 18.32 million doses.
-
Raj Thackeray plans rally in Pune, home minister says he has to follow rules
After his campaign against loudspeakers at mosques fizzled out and his proposed visit to Ayodhya ran into controversy, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray has now planned a public rally in Pune. MNS had applied to the police for permission to hold the rally at Nadi Patra in Deccan on May 21, but withdrew the application on Wednesday. The proposed rally will be the fourth one ever since Raj Thackeray adopted a hardline Hindutva agenda.
-
Maharashtra adds 307 fresh Covid cases on May 18, Mumbai at 194
Mumbai: Maharashtra on Wednesday breached the 300 Covid-19 cases mark as it added 307 fresh infections with one death. Mumbai reported 194 new cases but only six needed hospitalisation as over 97% of cases were asymptomatic. On Wednesday, 8,736 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the city, and the test positivity rate for Mumbai has now exceeded 2%. On Wednesday, 124 Covid-19 patients recovered across Mumbai, and the overall recovery rate remained at 98%.
-
Maharashtra Congress huddle to discuss social media strategy
Mumbai: In an attempt to develop a social media narrative in favour of the party and a counter-strategy to trolls, the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee will hold a two-day social media conclave in Nagpur over the weekend. This two-day state level and national 'Navsankalpa Social Media conclave' will be organised on May 28 and 29. Functionaries from the Congress central leadership and from various states will participate in the sessions on Sunday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics