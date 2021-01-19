IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Lockdown effect: Deaths on Mumbai’s railway tracks down by 65℅ in 2020
While 1,116 people died and 878 others suffered injuries on the suburban railway lines last year, 2,691 people lost their lives in 2019. (Hindustan Times)
While 1,116 people died and 878 others suffered injuries on the suburban railway lines last year, 2,691 people lost their lives in 2019. (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Lockdown effect: Deaths on Mumbai’s railway tracks down by 65℅ in 2020

megha
READ FULL STORY
By Megha Sood, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:28 PM IST

megha.sood@htlive.com

The deaths on Mumbai’s railway tracks declined by 65% in 2020, as compared to year before that, owing to the restrictions imposed on traveling on the suburban railway network amid the lockdown.

While 1,116 people died and 878 others suffered injuries on the suburban railway lines last year, 2,691 people lost their lives in 2019. The year had also witnessed 3,194 injuries. Data from Government Railway Police (GRP) reveals that of the 1,116 people who died in 2020, 983 were men, while 133 were women.

According to the railways, around 6.5 million people travelled on locals in 2011 everyday. In 2018 the number rose to 8 million travelled on the city’s lifeline.

After the nation-wide lockdown was imposed, the train services were suspended in March. It resumed in June for those working in the essential services, and later, women and lawyers were also allowed to travel, albeit during non-peak hours. In 2020, around 1.2 million commuters travelled by the locals.

According to GRP, an average of seven people lost their lives on railway tracks everyday before the lockdown was imposed. However, during the lockdown, the average deaths per day came to around three.

GRP figures showed that maximum deaths were recorded on the Central Railway. The number of commuters who lost their lives between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kalyan in 2020 was 523, as compared to 1,763 deaths in 2019. On the Western line, 369 deaths were reported between Churchgate and Virar, as compared to 928 in 2019 on the same route.

Officers said out of the total number of deaths, 730 died while trespassing, while 133 fatalities were of commuters who fell off the trains. One person died by falling off the platform, while two deaths were reported after commuters were hit by a pole while leaning out of a running train.

Experts and activists said that though the railways are taking efforts to reduce the deaths, their efforts must continue till the number of fatalities reach zero.

“Many illegal entry points have been closed. However, the railways should put up fences between the tracks which connect two platforms, as well to bring down the number of track crossings. It should also conduct more experiments with automated closed doors of local trains to minimise the problem of overcrowding and people falling off trains. Last year was an exception owing to the lockdown, but the numbers have always been alarming,” said Shakil Ahmed, a railways activist.

Track record of city’s lifeline

138 Railway stations

3,200 Train services

2,160 (90 seaters and 90 standing in each coach) Capacity of a 12-rake train

5,500 Approximate commuters on each local during peak hours

Fatalities by year

1,116 2020

2,691 2019

2,981 2018

Deaths during line crossing

730 2020

1,455 2019

1,619 2018

Deaths by falling off running trains

113 2020

611 2019

711 2018

Deaths after being hit by railway pole

2 2020

9 2019

19 2018

Stations that reported maximum deaths in 2020

183 Kalyan

141 Thane

127 Kurla

95 Vasai

75 Borivli

51 Vashi

48 Mumbai Central

26 Andheri

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Indrani Mukerjea is one of the accused in the Sheena Bora murder case. (HT Photo)
Indrani Mukerjea is one of the accused in the Sheena Bora murder case. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Sheena Bora murder case: CBI court refuses to exempt Indrani Mukerjea from wearing jail uniform sari

By Charul Shah, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:08 AM IST
A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Tuesday rejected an application filed by Indrani Mukerjea, seeking exemption from wearing the green saree – a uniform for women prisoners across Maharashtra
READ FULL STORY
Close
Possibly the youngest among all the candidates, Ruturaj Deshmukh, a 21-year-old science graduate, won the election from Ghatne village in Mohol, Solapur.
Possibly the youngest among all the candidates, Ruturaj Deshmukh, a 21-year-old science graduate, won the election from Ghatne village in Mohol, Solapur.
mumbai news

Gram panchayats across Maharashtra get a shot of fresh blood as youngsters win elections

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:02 AM IST
When 22-year-old Sandhya Sonawane decided to contest the gram panchayat polls from Naigaon, Ahmednagar, many ridiculed her for the decision
READ FULL STORY
Close
There is a proposal to start more CBSE schools in Mumbai. These schools will be in old or unused BMC buildings.
There is a proposal to start more CBSE schools in Mumbai. These schools will be in old or unused BMC buildings.
mumbai news

BMC proposes 10 more CBSE-affiliated civic schools in Mumbai

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:55 AM IST
To attract more parents to civic body schools, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) education department has proposed to start 10 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools from the academic year 2021-22
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to police, after the purchase, the accused would then mortgage the cars and borrow money from individuals under the guise of some urgent requirements.
According to police, after the purchase, the accused would then mortgage the cars and borrow money from individuals under the guise of some urgent requirements.
mumbai news

Inter-state vehicle racket busted by Mumbai Police: 7 arrested, 19 high-end cars seized

By Manish K Pathak, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:51 AM IST
The Mumbai crime branch has busted an inter-state racket by arresting seven people, who allegedly purchase high-end cars after getting them financed by reputed private banks using forged documents
READ FULL STORY
Close
People celebrate the gram panchayat election results in Mankoli village, Thane, on Monday, January 18, 2021. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
People celebrate the gram panchayat election results in Mankoli village, Thane, on Monday, January 18, 2021. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra gram panchayat elections: Shiv Sena, BJP claim they won highest number of victories

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:48 AM IST
Both the Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday claimed they had won the highest number of gram panchayats (village council), as results to the elections to 12,711 gram panchayats that went to polls on January 15 were announced
READ FULL STORY
Close
500 pages of WhatsApp messages between Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami and former Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) chief Partho Das were leaked. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
500 pages of WhatsApp messages between Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami and former Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) chief Partho Das were leaked. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Maharashtra government mulls action against Arnab Goswami over leaked chats

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:08 AM IST
Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said the state government was taking legal opinion on the possibility of action against Arnab Goswami under the 1923 Official Secrets because of the WhatsApp conversation related to national security.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the reports, Patole’s appointment to head Maharashtra Congress had got the party’s top leadership’s nod. (HT Photo)
According to the reports, Patole’s appointment to head Maharashtra Congress had got the party’s top leadership’s nod. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Speculations over Nana Patole as new Maharashtra Congress chief

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:29 AM IST
Speculations were rife in the Delhi about the appointment of the Maharashtra Assembly speaker Nana Patole as new state unit chief of Maharashtra Congress, though party leadership has clarified that no official decision has yet been taken
READ FULL STORY
Close
Waterlogging at Hindmata during the 2019 monsoon. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
Waterlogging at Hindmata during the 2019 monsoon. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai civic body to complete work at 291 flood-prone spots before monsoon

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:23 AM IST
To reduce flood-like situations in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been increasing its efforts to tackle flooding spots in the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai restarts vaccination drive, 1,597 get their shots

By Eeshanpriya MS, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:43 AM IST
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday vaccinated 1,597 health workers, of the 3,200 shortlisted to turn up for the Covid-19 inoculation drive’s restart
READ FULL STORY
Close
In 2020, cases of obscene messages and morphed images sent through email, messaging apps and social media increased. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
In 2020, cases of obscene messages and morphed images sent through email, messaging apps and social media increased. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
mumbai news

Beware, Mumbai recorded more cybercrimes in 2020: Data

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:30 PM IST
There were more incidents of cyber crimes in the city in 2020, with spikes in new kinds of online crimes like fraudulent job listings
READ FULL STORY
Close
While 1,116 people died and 878 others suffered injuries on the suburban railway lines last year, 2,691 people lost their lives in 2019. (Hindustan Times)
While 1,116 people died and 878 others suffered injuries on the suburban railway lines last year, 2,691 people lost their lives in 2019. (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Lockdown effect: Deaths on Mumbai’s railway tracks down by 65℅ in 2020

By Megha Sood, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:28 PM IST
megha
READ FULL STORY
Close
The data showed that from January 1 to December 31, 2020, 148 murder cases were registered, whereas the number in 2019 was 165. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The data showed that from January 1 to December 31, 2020, 148 murder cases were registered, whereas the number in 2019 was 165. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
mumbai news

51,068 crime cases registered in 2020 in Mumbai: Data

By Megha Sood, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:25 PM IST
The lockdown owing to the Covid-19 pandemic has not impacted the overall registration of crimes in Mumbai much, reveals the data by Mumbai Police
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bicycle services for the last mile connectivity at Jagruti Nagar Metro station. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
Bicycle services for the last mile connectivity at Jagruti Nagar Metro station. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Public bike-sharing cheapest mode for last-mile in Mumbai: Report

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:23 PM IST
As cycling gains popularity across the world, a recent analysis shows that it could also prove to be the cheapest mode for last-mile connectivity in Mumbai
READ FULL STORY
Close
The first coach for Metro-2A or the Yellow line will leave Bengaluru on January 23 and reach Mumbai’s Charkop depot on January 27.
The first coach for Metro-2A or the Yellow line will leave Bengaluru on January 23 and reach Mumbai’s Charkop depot on January 27.
mumbai news

Mumbai Metro 2A, 7 may start operations by May, says Maharashtra urban development minister

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:19 PM IST
Maharashtra urban development minister Eknath Shinde, on Tuesday, said that the government is looking at operationalising two metro lines - Metro 2A (Dahisar-DN Nagar) and Metro 7 (Dahisar E-Andheri E) by the end of May 2021
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varavara Rao. (HT PHOTO)
Varavara Rao. (HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Bhima Koregaon case: Jail hospital ill-equipped to monitor Varavara Rao’s health, counsel tells Bombay HC

By K A Y Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:16 PM IST
The counsel for P Hemlatha, wife of 82-year-old Telugu poet P Varavara Rao, on Tuesday, argued before the Bombay high court (HC) that though Nanavati Hospital had said that Rao was fit to be discharged, Taloja jail hospital does not have the wherewithal to continue close monitoring of Rao’s health
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP