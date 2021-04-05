Lockdown-like curbs in Maharashtra. What's open, what's shut

Maharashtra on Sunday imposed stricter norms, including weekend lockdown, stricter night curfew, prohibition of assembly of more than five people during the day, as cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) have risen rapidly and accounting for more than half the country's daily infections. The restrictions will be in force till April 30.

Click here for complete Covid-19 coverage

Maharashtra recorded 57,074 Covid-19 infections on Sunday – its highest for a single day – while Mumbai became the first Indian city to add new infections in the five digits with 11,206 new cases.

Here's what the restrictions are in Maharashtra:

What's shut

All non-essential shops in malls and markets Movie theatres, amusement parks, water parks All religious places, where only priests will be allowed to enter for daily rituals Salons, spa and beauty parlours Dine-in restaurants, eatery houses Private offices asked to switch to work from home Except for Class 10 and 12 exams, all schools and colleges will remain shut

What's allowed

Essential and emergency services Public health, medical education and other departments dealing in the essential services allowed to operate with 100% staff For restaurants and eateries, takeaway and deliveries allowed Private offices in essential sectors such as banks, stock market, insurance, telecom, electric and water supply E-commerce services Printing and distribution of newspapers to remain open Domestic aides have been deemed essential services

Allowed, but with restrictions

Public transport such as buses, auto-rickshaws, trains and flights will operate. Buses, autos and taxis to run with 50 per cent capacity. No standing passengers allowed in buses and long-distance trains Government offices to operate with 50 per cent staff Parks, beaches, gardens to be shut from 8pm to 7am. Local administration can restrict timings further if needed Weddings have been allowed with maximum of 50 guests Attendance at funerals has been capped at 20 people