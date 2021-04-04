Maharashtra switches to ‘Break The Chain’ from ‘Mission Begin Again’ to curb Covid-19 spread. Check full list of curbs

The Maharashtra government changed the name of its Covid-19 action plan to ‘Break The Chain’ from ‘Mission Begin Again’ as it announced restrictions, including partial lockdown, on Sunday following a massive spike in cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the state.

Uddhav Thackeray-led government declared that a night curfew will be imposed across Maharashtra from Monday and while the state will be under lockdown on weekends starting Friday evening. Only essential services will be allowed during the curfew period, state minister Nawab Malik said.

Restrictions have also been imposed on the functioning of malls and eateries in Maharashtra. While they have been told to make only takeaway and parcel services available, theatres and multiplexes across the state have ordered to remain shut till April 30.

Here’s the full list of curbs imposed by the Maharashtra government

*Complete lockdown on weekends (Friday evening to Monday morning)

*Section 144 during the day which means more than 5 people cannot be seen together from 8 am to 7 pm. Curfew at night, meaning people can't step out from 8 pm to 7 am without a valid reason. Essential services are exempt from these restrictions.

*All shops, malls, and markets to be shut till April 30. Groceries, pharmacies and vegetable shops exempted.

*Public and private transport will not be stopped. No standing passengers would be allowed in private and public buses and outstation trains. No such restrictions issued for local trains. Two passengers can travel in autorickshaws in addition to the driver. In the case of taxis, half of the permitted passengers would be allowed besides the driver.

*All private offices will have to ask their employees to work from home. Offices related to banks, stock market, insurance companies, pharmacy, telecommunications, financial institutions, disaster management, electricity and water supply exempted from the order. Fifty percent attendance in government offices.

*Any housing society will be declared a mini-containment zone if more than five Covid-19 cases are found. A board to this effect would be put outside the building. Outsiders will not be allowed to enter such premises.

*Entertainment-related establishments will remain shut. Theatres, halls, multiplexes, auditoriums, clubs, video parlours, swimming pools, sports complexes, and water parks will be completely shut.

*Places of worship of all religions will be closed for visitors. Priests and staff would be allowed.

*Restaurants and bars would not be allowed to operate. Hotels can keep their restaurants open only for guests residing there. Restaurants can serve takeaway parcels from 7 am to 8 pm. Roadside eateries can only sell parcels between 7 am to 8 pm.

*Gardens, beaches, and such public places to be completely shut from 8 pm to 7 am. During the day, people will have to follow Covid rules. If the local administration finds it necessary, these places would be shut for people even during the day.

*E-commerce companies can send their deliveries from 7 am to 8 pm. These companies must ensure the vaccination of all their employees. Else such employees will be fined ₹1000 each and the company would be slapped penalty of ₹10,000.

*Hair cutting salons, beauty parlours, and spas would not be allowed to conduct business.

*Schools and colleges to remain shut. Only class 10 and 12 examinations would be allowed. Private tuitions will remain shut.

*Newspaper printing and circulation would be allowed. Newspaper sellers will have to get themselves vaccinated.

*Agricultural activities will continue, transportation of agricultural products and foodgrains will not be stopped

*Manufacturing unit will be allowed to function. The shooting of movies would be allowed but not at crowded places.

*Construction sites will be allowed if the workers are provided accommodation at the site.