Maharashtra to witness night curfew, weekend lockdown from Monday to control Covid-19 surge. A list of all curbs

Maharashtra will be under a night curfew between 8pm and 7am from Monday while a weekend lockdown will be imposed Friday onwards to control the surge of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) across the state, minority welfare minister Nawab Malik said on Sunday.

The decision came after chief minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with his cabinet ministers to discuss the stricter curbs that he had warned the Maharashtra citizens about during his address to the state on Friday. The Maharashtra chief minister told the people that a lockdown cannot be ruled out if they fail to follow Covid-19 protocols.

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 situation was described as “particularly worrying” by the Centre during a meeting last week. On Saturday, the western state witnessed a jump of nearly 50,000 cases, which is the highest single-day spike since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s a look at the “stricter” curbs imposed by the Maharashtra government that are effective from Monday and will remain in place till April 30

-A night curfew will be imposed between 8pm and 7 am during which only essential services will be allowed to operate.

--Prohibitory orders issued under section 144 will be enforced during the day time during the week.

-- Maharashtra will be under a complete lockdown on weekends from Friday 8pm to Monday 7am.

--Theatres and multiplexes have been ordered to remain closed while film and television shootings will continue if there is no crowding, Nawab Malik said, adding, parks and playgrounds will also be closed.

-- Shopping malls, bars, restaurants, small shops will be open only for take-aways and parcels

--While there are no restrictions on travelling in trains, buses, taxi, and autos, they will operate at 50% of their capacity.

--Government offices will be allowed to operate at 50% of their capacity while private offices will have to allow their employees to work from home. Essential services like banks and power supply offices will be allowed to operate.

--Industries and production sector, vegetable markets will function with Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) and construction sites will operate if there is an accommodation facility for workers, Nawab Mailk said.

(With PTI inputs)

