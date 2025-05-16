Lokhandwala Lake to be cleaned after six years; residents say battle half-won

MUMBAI: After six long years of waiting and petitioning, finally, success. The semi-wild Lokhandwala Lake, which has lately been draped in invasive species and algae and littered waste, is finally being cleaned. This is only half the battle won, residents note. The other half will be to ensure that the lake is and its rich biodiversity are better-protected in future. This is why residents want it declared a conservation reserve, as has been done with the DPS Flamingo Lake in Navi Mumbai. Mumbai, India - May 15, 2025: A view of the Lokhandwala lake, BMC will start cleaning Lokhandwala lake from tomorrow in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, May 15, 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

After all, over 153 species of birds and about 10 species of fish rely on Lokhandwala Lake. In addition, there are lush mangroves in the region. All these ecosystems have suffered from having waste dumped on them by residents and commercial entities.

For now, with the help of local legislator Haroon Khan, a no-objection certificate (NOC) to clean the lake has been issued to the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), following which a contractor has been appointed. An inaugural coconut-breaking ceremony is scheduled for Friday. “After the ceremony, we will send machines in to begin cleaning the lake. Then we will think of preventive measures to stop the dumping and beautify it to some extent,” Khan said.

“There was an existing NOC with Mhada to beautify the lake, which was renewed by us,” added Mumbai Suburban Collector Rajendra Kshirsagar.

Residents remain determined to see the rest of this struggle through. “People have dumped furniture here, and immersed idols and religious offerings. Two years ago, some trucks drove up and dumped debris in the lake,” said Dhaval Shah, co-founder of the Lokhandwala Oshiwara Residents Association (LOCA).

“For years, we have written emails to authorities, held meetings with BMC ward officers, sought the help of a local MLA and organised clean-up drives to save the lake,” added Karan Jotwani, another co-founder of LOCA. Even the state human rights commission took suo-moto cognisance of the case and directed the department concerned to file a report on the action it intended to take.

Last year, before the Assembly elections, residents put the lake on top of the list of priorities they discussed with candidates. “The earlier MLA wanted to beautify the area and build a park around it, but that will only lead to the accumulation of more waste,” said Shah. “We only want the cleaning to happen, and protective status.”

“The cleaning should be done scientifically, so as not to hurt the aquatic life or the birds. Additionally, a few security guards should be assigned to this spot, to prevent illegal fishing and poaching. There are two main spots where the dumping occurs. A CCTV camera could be installed there,” added naturalist writer Sunjoy Monga.

Could a change of status be next? Lokhandwala Lake is currently under the purview of the Collector’s Department, but in 2022 then state environment minister Aaditya Thackeray had directed the mangrove cell of the forest department to declare it forest land.