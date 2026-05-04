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Love-hate between Congress, Thackeray

Congress had agreed to support Uddhav Thackeray, and no one else, as the MVA candidate, for the lone seat the opposition is contesting and assured of winning. Moreover, the Congress was not afforded the courtesy of being informed of the decision; party leaders learnt of it through the media.

Published on: May 04, 2026 04:52 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Mumbai: The messy relationship between partners flared up again, in the run-up to the legislative council nominations. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray’s decision to field senior party leader Ambadas Danve instead of himself for the May 12 election has caused much bitterness in the Congress.

Mumbai, India - June 15, 2024: Aditya Thackeray, Balasaheb Thorat, Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Prithviraj Chavan, after addressing to media, during MVA joint press conference at YB Centre, in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, June 15, 2024. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The Congress had agreed to support Thackeray, and no one else, as the MVA candidate, for the lone seat the opposition is contesting and assured of winning. Moreover, the Congress was not afforded the courtesy of being informed of the decision; party leaders learnt of it through the media.

As a result, state Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal said the party would field their own candidate. But this would mean the ruling BJP or Shiv Sena would field an extra name, invariably leading to cross-voting in the opposition camp, and probably even the defeat of the MVA candidates.

According to a senior Congress leader, the Sena (UBT) leadership rang Sapkal, the party’s state in-charge Ramesh Chennithala, and AICC general-secretary KC Venugopal, asking them to back down. The Sena (UBT) also hinted that the party would walk out of the MVA if the Congress didn’t budge.

But senior NCP leaders say the time has come for their chief to be allotted a portfolio with heft. Sources say Fadnavis wants to hold on to finance, arguing that it must be helmed by an experienced minister. It also makes sense for him, politically, since the finance minister controls the flow of funds, and by extension legislators of the allies – a powerful tool to possess.

Frustrated, NCP leaders suggested the revenue portfolio, but the BJP doesn’t want to part with that either. But they’re fine with giving Pawar rural development, which controls rural local bodies, or the energy department.

NCP leaders plan to raise the issue with Fadnavis after results of the Baramati by-election are declared on Monday. Pawar is expected to win, hands-down.

Breaking the ice?

For just a day, they were old friends again, not the bitter foes they’ve been since the Shiv Sena split four years ago. We’re referring to Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut and Sena Thane MP Naresh Mhaske, whose son Ashutosh got married last Thursday.

Raut has been the most vocal critic of Sena leaders since the split, while, Mhaske, who is also a Sena spokesperson, has bitterly criticised Uddhav Thackeray and other Sena (UBT) leaders. Another surprise guest at the wedding reception was Milind Narvekar, Sena (UBT) secretary and close aide of Thackeray.

While there’s no sign of relations between the two warring Sena factions improving, tensions seem to be easing.

Show some respect, unless…

Following complaints from elected representatives, the state government issued a string of circulars between 2015 and 2021, spelling out protocol for its officers: stand up and greet MLAs and MPs when they walk into their office. And, just as importantly, when they walk out.

On Thursday, it added a caveat. In a new government resolution, the government said officers need not rise to greet representatives who have been convicted in a criminal case, are appearing for an inquiry or a hearing, or filing nomination papers for an election.

For everyone else, though, the rule stands, quite literally: officers will still have to rise and greet.

 
congress mumbai mumbai‬ uddhav thackeray mva
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