Madhav Viradiya from Maharashtra scores 100% in JEE mains
Madhav Viradiya emerged as the Maharashtra topper in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 1, securing a perfect 100%
Mumbai: Madhav Viradiya emerged as the Maharashtra topper in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 1, securing a perfect 100%. The results were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) late on Monday evening.
According to data from the NTA, 1,304,653 candidates appeared for Paper 1 out of the 1,355,293 who had registered, marking an attendance rate of 96.26%. The computer-based examination was conducted between January 21 and 28 in multiple shifts across 658 centres in 326 cities and in 13 languages. A total of 12 students across the country scored 100% in Session 1. The list of toppers includes candidates from Maharashtra, Delhi, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat and Telangana.
Originally from Vadodara, Viradiya moved to Kota with his mother in Class 8 to focus on his studies. After completing Class 10, they shifted to Mumbai for JEE preparation. In his first attempt at JEE Main, he achieved a perfect score. “I prepared very hard for this examination. I am now appearing for my Class 12 board exams and have already started preparing for JEE Advanced,” Viradiya said. He has also decided to appear for Session 2 of JEE Main, scheduled from April 2 to 9. His father is an engineer and runs a business in Gujarat, and his elder brother studies at IIT Jodhpur.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.