Mumbai: Madhav Viradiya emerged as the Maharashtra topper in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 1, securing a perfect 100%. The results were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) late on Monday evening. Madhav Viradiya from Maharashtra scores 100% in JEE mains

According to data from the NTA, 1,304,653 candidates appeared for Paper 1 out of the 1,355,293 who had registered, marking an attendance rate of 96.26%. The computer-based examination was conducted between January 21 and 28 in multiple shifts across 658 centres in 326 cities and in 13 languages. A total of 12 students across the country scored 100% in Session 1. The list of toppers includes candidates from Maharashtra, Delhi, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat and Telangana.

Originally from Vadodara, Viradiya moved to Kota with his mother in Class 8 to focus on his studies. After completing Class 10, they shifted to Mumbai for JEE preparation. In his first attempt at JEE Main, he achieved a perfect score. “I prepared very hard for this examination. I am now appearing for my Class 12 board exams and have already started preparing for JEE Advanced,” Viradiya said. He has also decided to appear for Session 2 of JEE Main, scheduled from April 2 to 9. His father is an engineer and runs a business in Gujarat, and his elder brother studies at IIT Jodhpur.