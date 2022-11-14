Maha Cong announces state-wide padyatra early next year

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Congress has announced the launch of a state-wide padyatra (foot march) early next year after Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra was concluded in Kashmir.

The state version of the yatra will be against inflation, unemployment, and failed policies of the Narendra Modi government, said state unit chief Nana Patole while announcing the initiative on Sunday.

Patole also said that the Shinde-Fadnavis duo have been avoiding cabinet expansion, fearing the collapse of their government.

Patole, while addressing the media in Nanded on Sunday, said that the state version of the yatra will begin after the conclusion of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. “We have been fighting the central government against several pressing issues such as inflation, and unemployment faced by the common man. The yatra will be furthering our cause. After the local body polls are over in the state and the conclusion of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, our state-level agitation will begin,” he said. The former chief minister of Maharashtra Ashok Chavan accompanied him to the media conference.

Patole also said that people are upset with the Shinde-Fadnavis government in the state. “For the first time in history, one minister (deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis) has been given charge of six districts as guardian minister. People have been suffering because of the working style of the government. They are not able to go for the second expansion of the state cabinet as they fear that it will be toppled the very next day. The government was formed by betrayal, under duress and out of corruption. The CM-DCM duo is walking a tightrope to keep the flock united. Their governance has defamed the state,” he said.

Replying to the question related to the entry of his daughters in politics during the BJY, Chavan said, “They participated in the yatra for a cause and by inspiring about the objective for which it has begun. They may join Rahulji in the last leg of the Yatra in Kashmir too. The decision over their entry into politics has to be taken by them. I cannot take a call on it.”