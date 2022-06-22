Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maha crisis: CM Thackeray to leave official residence, move back to Matoshree
mumbai news

Maha crisis: CM Thackeray to leave official residence, move back to Matoshree

Maharashtra political crisis: Amid reports of Sharad Pawar advising Thackeray on giving up the top job to the rebel leader, Sena MP Sanjay Raut said no such discussions happened during the NCP leader's visit to the CM's residence. 
File photo of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Print)
Updated on Jun 22, 2022 09:18 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Sohini Goswami

Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray will soon leave his official residence Varsha and move back to Matoshree, the residence of Thackeray family at Bandra, Mumbai. The move comes amid a massive political crisis in the western state following a rebellion by disgruntled Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, who is currently camping in BJP-ruled Assam with a large number party MLAs.

The chief minister, in his virtual address to the state, said he is ready to resign from the post even if a single MLA from the party has lost their trust in him, but asked them to meet him and say it on his face.

Breaking his silence over the revolt, Thackeray said he has no hunger for the CM's chair, but wanted to know if the rebellion will help bring back another Shiv Sainik to the post.

Shinde has said the Sena needs to come out of the “unnatural alliance” for the party's survival. Thackeray heads a coalition government with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress.

Meanwhile, amid reports of Pawar advising Thackeray on giving up the top job to the rebel leader, Sena MP Sanjay Raut said no such discussions happened during the NCP leader's visit to the CM's residence.

“Uddhav Thackeray is Maharashtra chief minister and he will remain so,” he said.

(With inputs from Mumbai bureau)

Topics
uddhav thackeray matoshree
