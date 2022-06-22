Uddhav greets Sena supporters chanting ‘hum tumhare saath hain’ | Watch
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, who, in his address to the state on Wednesday, offered to step down as both CM and Shiv Sena supremo, came out to greet party workers who gathered at his official residence, Varsha, to express their support amid the ongoing political crisis in the state.
Click here for all live updates on Maharashtra political crisis
In a video shared by news agency ANI, Thackeray is seen folding his hands in front of Sena supporters, some of whom raise slogans of ‘hum tumhare saath hain’ (we stand with you).
“Shiv Sena will never split. We stand behind Uddhav ji. What Eknath Shinde has done is not right,” said in an emotional Sena worker.
Earlier, breaking his silence on the crisis surrounding his coalition government, Thackeray offered to resign from both his positions if the rebel MLAs could say the same to his face. "My resignation letter is ready. Come and give to governor as I am down with Covid-19, the 61-year-old leader said in a Facebook Live video.
Also Read | Ready with resignation letter, come meet me, CM Uddhav dares rebels MLAs
He also said he would be happy if he is succeeded as CM by another Sena leader, adding he will leave Varsha for his personal residence, Matoshree.
The tri-party Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, comprising of the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress, is facing a rebellion by Sena minister Eknath Shinde, who claims to have 46 MVA legislators with him.
