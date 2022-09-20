Maha ends MIDC land allotment freeze days after Foxconn-Vedanta project loss

The state government has ended the freeze on the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC)’s allotment of 181 out of 191 land parcels and decisions over the remaining 10 are expected to be taken soon, officials aware of the matter said. The allotment of the parcels for the projected investment of ₹12000 crore was done during the previous Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, which fell in June.

The decision to end the freeze on Monday came as the government faced criticism after Maharashtra lost the Foxconn-Vedanta semiconductor manufacturing project worth ₹1.54 lakh crore to Gujarat this month.

“The decision over the pending proposals too is expected to be taken soon. The call on the allotment to the remaining 10 plots was found with some discrepancies for which they are being reviewed meticulously. Industries department is holding the review and the call on them too will be taken very soon,” said an official from the industries department, who did not want to be named.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde ordered the freeze involving 697 acres on August 8 citing the connivance of dealers, who allegedly purchased land just before the allotment. The plots were allotted on June 1 for the industrial setups to promote investments.

The MVA government de-reserved the plots during its 31-month stint. One of the plots was allotted to United Phosphorus Limited at Shahapur for a projected investment of ₹5000 crore.

HT first reported on September 17 about the freeze. MIDC was treading cautiously over the allotment proposals for another 335 plots with a projected investment of ₹15000 crore after finding holes in the previous allotments.

The Eknath Shinde-led government rescinded over 450 decisions that the previous government took in its last eight days. The MVA government fell after Shinde rebelled against former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and formed the government with the Bharatiya Janata Party.