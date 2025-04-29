MUMBAI: Following the sexual assault of two minor girls at a Badlapur school last year, the Maharashtra government on Monday submitted draft guidelines aimed at bolstering child safety in educational institutions across the state. Maha govt submits draft guidelines for safer schools following Badlapur case

The Badlapur incident, which came to light in August last year, involved allegations of sexual abuse against two young schoolgirls by staff members, sparking public outrage and prompting urgent calls for systemic reforms in school safety protocols. Taking cognisance of the incident, the Bombay high court had suo motu initiated proceedings and directed the formation of an 18-member expert committee to suggest concrete safety measures.

On Monday, the court appointed advocate Rebecca Gonsalves as Amicus Curiae (an impartial adviser to a court) to review the draft and ensure that the committee’s recommendations have been fully incorporated.

“We hereby appoint you as the amicus. Your task is to review all previous government resolutions and the new draft to ensure comprehensive coverage of child safety across schools in the state,” the division bench comprising justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Dr Neela Gokhale told Gonsalves during the hearing.

Public prosecutor Prajakta Shinde, submitting the draft resolution, informed the court that while the guidelines cover general safety measures for schools across Maharashtra, separate detailed policies for Anganwadis and Ashram Schools are still under preparation and would require separate vetting.

The committee’s wide-ranging recommendations — from rigorous staff background checks and enhanced transport safety measures to comprehensive campus surveillance and capacity-building of teachers — form the bedrock of the proposed policy.

The High Court will take up further consideration of the guidelines after receiving the amicus’ report.