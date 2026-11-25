MUMBAI: The BJP-led Mahayuti government paid ₹80 lakh to a senior advocate for a single appearance, via video conferencing, to argue its case in court in connection with the ongoing power struggle in Maharashtra’s largest milk cooperative, popularly known as “Gokul”. Former attorney-general of India Mukul Rohatgi’s (above) fee – ₹72 lakh, after a 10% tax deduction – has drawn a bitter reaction from Congress leader Satej Patil, who lost the chairperson’s post after the Mahayuti government issued a last-minute ordinance. (Hindustan Times) more

Former attorney-general of India Mukul Rohatgi’s fee – ₹72 lakh, after a 10% tax deduction – has drawn a bitter reaction from Congress leader Satej Patil, who lost the chairperson’s post after the Mahayuti government issued a last-minute ordinance which made sure it seized control of the milk cooperative, a move being challenged in court. A government resolution (GR) authorising the payment was issued on Monday.

The legal dispute arose after the October 18 election to the governing body of the Kolhapur District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union, popularly known as “Gokul”. The opposition alliance under Patil won 13 seats, while the Mahayuti secured 12 seats.

To take control over the cooperative, the Mahayuti government amended Section 73AAA(2) of the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies Act, 1960 on November 6, enabling the appointment of government-nominated directors with voting rights on large cooperative boards. The government appointed four non-official directors, whose votes paved the way for the Mahayuti alliance to establish control over the Gokul cooperative.

The decision was challenged before the Kolhapur bench of the Bombay High Court by Shashikant Patil Chuyekar and 13 directors representing the opposition-backed alliance. They have questioned the legality of the ordinance, which cost the opposition alliance the election.

During the hearing on November 9, the Congress-led alliance urged the court to grant an interim stay on the ordinance. Rohtgi, appearing via video conferencing, argued the Mahayuti’s case, opposing an interim stay. The court did not stay the ordinance and allowed the November 10 chairperson’s election to proceed but ordered that the outcome remain subject to the final ruling. Rohatgi submitted a bill of ₹80 lakh to the state government.

Satej Patil has slammed the government, saying in a post on social media: “Look at the Mahayuti government’s latest stunt: using persuasion, money, punishment and deceit to establish its hold on Gokul! On the one hand, farmers in the state are being driven to ruin by the drought, and funds for development projects are running short. In such circumstances, squandering a whopping 80 lakh rupees from the state treasury on legal fees to defend the appointment of four government-appointed directors at Gokul?”