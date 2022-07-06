Heavy rains continue to lash Maha, no relief likely soon; 3 hurt in landslide | Top points

Heavy rains continued to pound Mumbai and several other parts of Maharashtra on Wednesday leading to waterlogging, delay in train schedules and natural disasters. Landslides were reported from some areas as well. Three persons were injured in one of these landslides that happened in the Chunabhatti area. The Maharashtra government has asked officials to remain vigilant and take steps to avoid loss of lives in the metropolis and other rain-affected areas of the state.

In pictures: Monsoon mayhem leads to cloudburst, landslides and traffic woes

Here are the top updates of the deluge.

1)No relief from the downpour is likely as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘heavy rainfall alert’ for several parts of Maharashtra, including the financial capital, for the next two days.

2)The IMD issued a 'red alert' for south Konkan and south central Maharashtra from July 6-8, while an ‘orange alert’ for north Konkan. It said heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places during this period.

3)For north-central Maharashtra, east Vidarbha and west Vidarbha, the IMD issued a 'yellow alert' for Wednesday and orange for Thursday and Friday. There was a 'yellow alert' for the Marathwada region, forecasting heavy rainfall till July

4)Chief minister Eknath Shinde, who took charge a week ago, chaired a meeting of officials, where he asked them to remain alert and take necessary steps to ensure that there is no loss of life during the monsoon and directed the Railways and the BMC administration to appoint a nodal officer for coordination and for dissemination of information about water-logging and disruption of suburban train services in Mumbai.

5)As many as 17 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were deployed in Konkan and Western Maharashtra.

6)Massive waterlogging was reported from low-lying places, including Mumbai, while the level of some rivers was rising rapidly. Traffic remained stalled in several parts of the country's financial capital, besides closure of subways and delay in movement of local trains.

7)At least 12 hamlets were cut off after a bridge got flooded due to heavy rains in Palghar district, located adjoining Mumbai.

8)A 73-year-old woman was injured when a portion of a protection wall on the third floor of ESIS hospital collapsed around 1 pm in the Wagle Estate area of Thane city, said Avinash Sawant, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC).

9)In another incident, boulders crashed on the Mumbra bypass road in Thane disrict around 1 pm, but no one was injured

10)Three rooms were damaged as a portion of a hill crashed on the two-storey Narayan Hadke chawl around 10.30am.