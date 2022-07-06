Heavy rains continue to lash Maha, no relief likely soon; 3 hurt in landslide | Top points
Heavy rains continued to pound Mumbai and several other parts of Maharashtra on Wednesday leading to waterlogging, delay in train schedules and natural disasters. Landslides were reported from some areas as well. Three persons were injured in one of these landslides that happened in the Chunabhatti area. The Maharashtra government has asked officials to remain vigilant and take steps to avoid loss of lives in the metropolis and other rain-affected areas of the state.
In pictures: Monsoon mayhem leads to cloudburst, landslides and traffic woes
Here are the top updates of the deluge.
1)No relief from the downpour is likely as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘heavy rainfall alert’ for several parts of Maharashtra, including the financial capital, for the next two days.
2)The IMD issued a 'red alert' for south Konkan and south central Maharashtra from July 6-8, while an ‘orange alert’ for north Konkan. It said heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places during this period.
3)For north-central Maharashtra, east Vidarbha and west Vidarbha, the IMD issued a 'yellow alert' for Wednesday and orange for Thursday and Friday. There was a 'yellow alert' for the Marathwada region, forecasting heavy rainfall till July
4)Chief minister Eknath Shinde, who took charge a week ago, chaired a meeting of officials, where he asked them to remain alert and take necessary steps to ensure that there is no loss of life during the monsoon and directed the Railways and the BMC administration to appoint a nodal officer for coordination and for dissemination of information about water-logging and disruption of suburban train services in Mumbai.
5)As many as 17 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were deployed in Konkan and Western Maharashtra.
6)Massive waterlogging was reported from low-lying places, including Mumbai, while the level of some rivers was rising rapidly. Traffic remained stalled in several parts of the country's financial capital, besides closure of subways and delay in movement of local trains.
7)At least 12 hamlets were cut off after a bridge got flooded due to heavy rains in Palghar district, located adjoining Mumbai.
8)A 73-year-old woman was injured when a portion of a protection wall on the third floor of ESIS hospital collapsed around 1 pm in the Wagle Estate area of Thane city, said Avinash Sawant, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC).
9)In another incident, boulders crashed on the Mumbra bypass road in Thane disrict around 1 pm, but no one was injured
10)Three rooms were damaged as a portion of a hill crashed on the two-storey Narayan Hadke chawl around 10.30am.
-
Private Schools: 7-member regulatory body formed in Ludhiana
To ensure that no private school violates the Punjab Regulation of Fee of Unaided Educational Institutions (Amendment) Act, 2019, and to redress complaints of parents and students with respect to fee hike, books and transportation charges, deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik on Wednesday constituted a seven-member district-level regulatory body under the chairmanship of Khanna additional deputy commissioner Amarjit Bains. Bains said no stone will be left unturned to implement provisions of the Act.
-
All promises made in the manifesto will be kept: UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya
Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday said that the government would deliver on all the promises made in the Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra before the 2022 assembly elections. The MGNREGA, he said, turned out to be a successful tool for job creation in villages. Further enumerating achievements, he said 50141 self-help groups had been set up under the UP State Rural Livelihood Mission.
-
Extremely heavy rain possible, red alert issued for Pune, Satara and Kolhapur : IMD
The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts of western Maharashtra on Wednesday indicating extremely heavy rainfall and an orange alert for Mumbai till July 10, after heavy rains lashed various parts of the state. The low-pressure area now lies over Kutch and neighbourhood with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to mid tropospheric levels tilting south westwards with height.
-
Ludhiana | Residents stage protest over erratic water supply, unscheduled power cuts
Raising hue and cry over erratic water supply and unscheduled power cuts, residents of Ambedkar Nagar in ward number 29 staged a protest outside councillor Prabhjot Kaur's office on Wednesday. As per the information, the residents at first went to protest outside the office of MLA (Ludhiana South) Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina and then moved to the office of councillor stating that the municipal corporation has failed to resolve the issue despite repeated complaints.
-
Woman, three lawyers arrested for extorting money after lodging fake rape case in UP’s Agra
Agra police arrested three lawyers and a woman allegedly involved in extorting money by lodging a fake rape case against a man. Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the superintendent of police Vikas Kumar said that a complaint was lodged on June 24 at Hari Parvat police station by a woman, posing as a rape victim, against the accused Rahul Kumar. Rahul and his family members also threatened her.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics