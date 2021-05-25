Maharashtra records 24,136 new Covid-19 cases, 601 fresh deaths; tally over 5.62 million

Maharashtra’s daily tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) remained below the 30,000-mark for the sixth consecutive day after 24,136 new cases were reported on Tuesday, taking the caseload to 5,626,155, according to the state health department’s bulletin. As many as 601 people succumbed to the viral disease on Tuesday while 36,176 recovered from it, taking the state’s cumulative deaths and recoveries to 90,349 and 5,218,768, respectively, the bulletin showed.

The daily recoveries in Maharashtra continue to outnumber the new cases and the overall recovery rate stood at 93%. The active cases have further declined to 314,368.

Tuesday’s case count in Maharashtra is 2,014 more than that of Monday’s when 22,122 cases were seen. The death toll on Tuesday is also 240 greater than that of Monday’s (361 deaths).

The state capital Mumbai, however, continued to report a fall in its daily infections as 1,029 people tested positive for Covid-19 while 37 more died. The city’s caseload is nearing 700,000 with 14,650 deaths, the health department’s bulletin showed.

Eighteen districts in Maharashtra including Nashik, Latur, Ahmednagar, Pune and Gadchiroli banned home isolation for all infected patients and would send them to Covid care centres, state health minister Rajesh Tope said on Tuesday, adding the decision was taken as these districts have reported above-average positivity rates.

Collectors of all these 18 districts have been ordered by the Maharashtra government to set up more Covid care centres.

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday also said that Mucormycosis has been classified as a notified disease in the state. More than 2,000 (2,245 to be exact) have been infected with the fatal disease in Maharashtra so far, health minister Tope said and all such patients will be treated free of cost at state government operated hospitals.

Amid the rising cases of Mucormycosis, there is also a skyrocketing demand for Amphotericin-B injections. To address the demand, Maharashtra will receive 60,000 injections through a tender floated by the state government, Tope said adding this is an additional supply apart from the current allocation of the drug by the central government.









