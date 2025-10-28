Maharashtra signs ₹42,500 crore MoU with Adani to expand Dighi port

Mumbai: The state government on Monday signed as many as 15 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth ₹55,969 crore, coinciding with the first day of the India Maritime Week 2025. The MoUs, all related to maritime trade and industry, were signed in the presence of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis at the NESCO Exhibition Centre in Mumbai.

The biggest MoU, worth ₹42,500 crore, was signed with Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), for expansion of the port at Dighi. APSEZ had acquired 100% stake in the port in February 2021, and now wants to expand it.

Other major agreements signed on Monday included MoUs with Chowgule and Company Private Limited and Goa Shipyard Limited, for developing shipyard facilities at a cost of ₹5,000 crore and ₹2,000 crore, respectively. MoUs were also signed for expansion of the JSW Jaigarh and JSW Dharamtar ports at a cost of ₹3,709 crore.

Fadnavis said the MoUs would enable Maharashtra to lead the country in the maritime sector in the coming years.

“The agreements will help Maharashtra advance in maritime trade and development. Ports, transport, industry, and business-related infrastructure in the state will soon achieve global standards,” he said.

As per the MoUs signed on Monday, Synergy Shipbuilders & Dock Works Ltd will invest ₹1,000 crore towards shipbuilding, ship repair, and ship recycling; Atal Turnkey Projects (Netherlands) will invest ₹1,000 crore towards maritime cooperation between Maharashtra and the Netherlands; TSA Enterprises Pvt Ltd will invest ₹500 crore for a container freight station, shipyard and flotels at Vadhavan port; Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd will invest ₹250 crore for a shipyard project; and Echandia Marine AB will invest ₹10 crore for setting up a marine battery energy storage system assembly and manufacturing tugboats.

Water transport is extremely important for Mumbai and Ro-Ro services had received a very positive response from citizens, the chief minister said.

“Soon, a water taxi service between the Gateway of India and Navi Mumbai International Airport will be launched, significantly reducing travel time. In addition, an electric vessel fleet will also be introduced, making water transport clean and eco-friendly,” Fadnavis told reporters.

The state was developing multiple water sports centers, shipbuilding industries, and blue economy projects, he said.

“The upcoming Vadhavan port will play a crucial role in positioning Maharashtra as a leader in the maritime sector. It will be connected by road to major cities, ensuring its benefits contribute to the overall development of the state,” Fadnavis said.