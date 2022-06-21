Shinde, 35 MLAs gone, no no-confidence vote at this time, says BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday said there was no proposal from the party or Sena rebel Eknath Shinde amid the political developments in Maharashtra, news agency ANI reported.

“So far, there has not been any proposal regarding government formation neither from the BJP nor from Eknath Shinde but anything can happen in politics at any time,” Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said at a press conference in Mumbai.

“It's too early to say anything, we're currently waiting & keeping an eye on the situation. Nor Eknath Shinde has sent proposal to BJP for govt formation neither BJP has sent any proposal to him,” Patil added.



“BJP got support from independents & small political parties for Rajya Sabha & MLC elections. As per our info, Eknath Shinde & 35 MLAs have gone. This means technically state govt is in minority but practically it will take some time for the govt to be in minority,” Patil added.

The Shiv Sena has been hit by a rebellion with minister Eknath Shinde and his loyalists camping in BJP-ruled Gujarat's Surat. The Sena leaders maintain that at least 20 MLAs might have sided with Shinde, who has now been removed as the group leader of Sena in the state legislature.



However, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said Shinde has been asked to come to Mumbai and hold discussions to resolve the misunderstandings. However, Shinde launched an all out attack on chief minister Uddhav Thackeray after he was removed as the group leader by the party.



"We are Balasaheb's staunch Shiv Sainiks. Balasaheb has taught us Hindutva. We have never and will never cheat for power on Balasaheb's thoughts and Anand Dighe Saheb's teachings" Shinde tweeted.

