Shinde, 35 MLAs gone, no no-confidence vote at this time, says BJP
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday said there was no proposal from the party or Sena rebel Eknath Shinde amid the political developments in Maharashtra, news agency ANI reported.
“So far, there has not been any proposal regarding government formation neither from the BJP nor from Eknath Shinde but anything can happen in politics at any time,” Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said at a press conference in Mumbai.
“It's too early to say anything, we're currently waiting & keeping an eye on the situation. Nor Eknath Shinde has sent proposal to BJP for govt formation neither BJP has sent any proposal to him,” Patil added.
“BJP got support from independents & small political parties for Rajya Sabha & MLC elections. As per our info, Eknath Shinde & 35 MLAs have gone. This means technically state govt is in minority but practically it will take some time for the govt to be in minority,” Patil added.
The Shiv Sena has been hit by a rebellion with minister Eknath Shinde and his loyalists camping in BJP-ruled Gujarat's Surat. The Sena leaders maintain that at least 20 MLAs might have sided with Shinde, who has now been removed as the group leader of Sena in the state legislature.
However, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said Shinde has been asked to come to Mumbai and hold discussions to resolve the misunderstandings. However, Shinde launched an all out attack on chief minister Uddhav Thackeray after he was removed as the group leader by the party.
"We are Balasaheb's staunch Shiv Sainiks. Balasaheb has taught us Hindutva. We have never and will never cheat for power on Balasaheb's thoughts and Anand Dighe Saheb's teachings" Shinde tweeted.
-
Agnipath stir: Nearly 1,000 people arrested in Bihar so far for violence, arson
The Eastern Central Railway (ECR) on Saturday announced regulation of train operations that remained in effect till Monday. According to a statement from the zone, the restrictions will be done away with starting Tuesday due to improvement in law and order in Bihar. “We are drawing the schedule accordingly,” zonal chief public relations officer Virendra Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity
Bulldozers have lately become a talking point in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government making good use of them while taking action against properties of rioters and criminals. The chief minister is often referred to as ‘Bulldozer Baba’.
-
Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail
Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
