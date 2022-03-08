Maharashtra: 2nd UG medical, dental courses seats’ list to be released today
MUMBAI:Maharashtra’s Common Entrance Test (CET) cell will release the second state quota list of 1,531 seats for undergraduate medical and dental courses on Tuesday. It will come over a month after the first list was released. The second list will include seats left vacant from the first round and those pending final approvals.
“We were waiting for final approvals to come through from the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences in case of new colleges as well as additional seats in some existing medical colleges. The second list got delayed by a couple of days because we wanted to ensure all pending seats are included,” said an official.
Many students objected to the decision of not allotting at least 650 seats in some private and 20 government medical colleges in the first list on February 1. These seats belong to institutes such as Tasgaonkar Medical College in Karjat and ACPM Medical College in Dhule, where no seat was allotted.
“Some paperwork was pending in the case of Tasgaonkar Medical College which is why the delay. In the case of ACPM, there were some court cases pending which got cleared on March 4. Of the 150 available seats at the institute, approvals for only 100 seats have come through which will be added in the second round,” said a second official.
The list will be released post 9 pm on Tuesday and students whose names appear on it will have time until March 14 to complete the confirmation process.
