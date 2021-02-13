Maharashtra: 7 employees of Latur ZP lose 30% salary for neglecting parents
Latur Zilla Parishad in Maharashtra has started deducting 30 per cent salaries of seven of its employees for not taking care of their old parents, its president Rahul Bondre said on Saturday.
Notably, six of the 12 employees against whom the complaints of neglecting their parents were received, are teachers, he told PTI.
The deducted amount is transferred in the bank accounts of the parents of these employees, he added.
The general body of the Latur Zilla Parishad had passed a proposal to cut 30 per cent salaries of all employees found to be not taking care of their parents in November last year.
The pay cut from the monthly emoluments of the erring employees began in December, 2020, Bondre said.
"We have been probing 12 such complaints wherein parents of the employees claimed that they were neglected. Out of these 12, we began deducting salaries from accounts of seven employees since December," he said.
Bondre said the 30 per cent deduction will continue every month.
He said the average deduction in one such case was around ₹15,000.
"Some cases were mutually resolved between employees and their parents after we sent notices to them," Bondre added.
