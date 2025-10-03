Maharashtra allows 24x7 operations for shops and establishments in Mumbai, with exceptions

Mumbai, often called the city that never sleeps, moved a step closer to that reputation with the Maharashtra government allowing shops and establishments to operate 24 hours. The decision, notified through a circular issued by the state labour department on Wednesday, will be applicable across the state. An aerial view of Mumbai. (Samson Tupdal/HT File Photo)

The order covers all shops, restaurants, malls, theatres, and entertainment venues, but excludes liquor shops, bars, and hookah parlours. The move comes after repeated complaints from businesses about being denied extended hours by police and local authorities despite the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2017, which already permits such operations.

The decision has been welcomed by industry associations representing retailers and restaurants, though concerns remain about police cooperation in ensuring smooth implementation.

Sagar Daryani, president of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) and founder of Wow! Momo, called the move transformative. “The extended hours will enhance Mumbai’s and Maharashtra’s positioning as a truly global, vibrant ‘city-that-never-sleeps’ ecosystem, on par with New York or Dubai,” he said.

“It will enable restaurateurs to cater to diverse consumer needs — early morning workers, late-night travellers, or youngsters seeking safe hangout spaces. The restaurant industry is the second-largest job creator, and this step will grow the sector, tap non-peak hours, create jobs, and boost the economy,” Daryani said.

Municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani said the BMC will work on implementation modalities. “It will help promote legitimate food services. Late-night arrivals in the city will now have options, and unauthorised eateries will no longer thrive,” he said.

Sudhakar Shetty, president of the Association of Hotels and Restaurants (AHAR), said the industry has long sought this move. “Finally, the last hurdle has been removed. Restaurants around railway stations, airports, and bus depots will benefit by remaining open round the clock,” he said.

Viren Shah, president of the Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association (FRTWA), welcomed the order but expressed doubts about enforcement. “The police still have discretionary powers and may insist on early closures citing law and order. The success of this decision will depend on strict enforcement and adequate security. It does not mean every shop will remain open all night but gives businesses the choice to operate based on demand,” he said. He added that the move aligns Mumbai with global cities that thrive on their “night economy”, creating jobs, tourism, and revenue.

Attempts to reach Mumbai police commissioner Deven Bharti and joint commissioner of police (law and order) Satyanarayan Choudhury did not elicit a response. A senior state home department official, however, said, “It will bring added pressure on police, but this was the need of the hour. Moreover, the provision already exists in law and has not been implemented so far.”

Kamal Gainchandani, president of the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) and CEO of PVR Cinemas, declined to comment on the development.