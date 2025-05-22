Mumbai: The decks have been cleared to merge Konkan Railway with the Indian Railways, with the Maharashtra government giving its approval last month via a letter written by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Maharashtra approves merging Konkan Railway with Indian Railways

The merger, which has previously also been approved by the Karnataka, Goa and Kerala governments, aims to resolve Konkan Railway’s financial constraints, enhance operational efficiency, and enable infrastructure growth.

Maharashtra provided its consent for the merger with two riders—the Indian Railways will retain the name Konkan Railway even after the merger, and it will reimburse over ₹394 crore given by the Maharashtra government as its share during the formation of the Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) in 1990. KRCL is a joint venture owned by the Ministry of Railways (51% stake) and four states: Maharashtra (22%), Karnataka (15%), Goa and Kerala (6% each).

“Since the ability of Konkan Railway as a separate company is limited and its infrastructure requirements are very high, it was important that it gets the share from the huge investment portfolio of Indian Railways,” Fadnavis told Hindustan Times.

“This will help upgrade passenger security and other amenities. It will further help in the expansion of Konkan Railways in terms of adding more railway lines, expanding the network, and introducing additional services on this route,” he added.

In his letter to the Union railway minister, Fadnavis said that KRCL has been unable to upgrade its facilities or meet the increasing demands, given its limited source of income. “In light of this, the government of Maharashtra has resolved to approve the merger of the Konkan Railway Corporation Limited with Indian Railways,” he wrote.

Significantly, the railway ministry has agreed that it will not change the name of Konkan Railway. “The best thing is it will remain known as Konkan Railway,” said Fadnavis.

Konkan Railway is a 741-kilometre scenic railway line connecting Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka and Kerala. It passes through a region of crisscrossing rivers, plunging valleys and mountains that soar into the clouds. The first passenger train on Konkan Railway ran on March 20, 1993, between Udupi and Mangalore. The Indian Railways also uses the route for operating several passenger trains.