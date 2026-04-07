Mumbai, The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved the creation of the Department of Electronics, Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence to achieve the state's development goals under the 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision. Maharashtra cabinet approves IT-AI Dept, restructuring of Mahavitaran discom

The existing Directorate of Information Technology will be upgraded into a Commissionerate for Electronics, Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence, according to an official statement.

A dedicated Information Technology cadre will also be established, with permanent posts at the state secretariat, Mantralaya, commissionerate, and district levels, aimed at enhancing IT, AI, and digital governance across the state.

The cabinet meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The cabinet further approved the financial restructuring of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited .

As part of the plan, the government will raise government-backed loans of ₹32,679 crore through bonds in the capital market. The agricultural distribution business will be separated, and the company will be listed on the stock market, the statement said.

In another decision, the cabinet approved the conversion of the Maharashtra Remote Sensing Application Centre into a company under Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013, replacing its current registration under the Societies Registration Act, 1860.

The move is expected to accelerate projects related to road information systems, urban planning, watershed development, hilly area development, e-panchanama, agri-tech, mangrove studies, groundwater management, and mining, it stated.

The cabinet also cleared the establishment of the Maharashtra Geotechnology Application Centre as a company to promote the use of geospatial technology in governance.

This initiative is expected to enhance administrative efficiency and support research, innovation and entrepreneurship, while also enabling educational programmes for students and professionals.

Additionally, the cabinet gave its nod to the Maharashtra Responsive Development Programme , which aims to mobilise funds for disaster management with private sector participation. The programme will receive ₹165 crore in assistance from the World Bank.

Under the MRDP, relief measures will include housing loan support for disaster-affected citizens and credit and insurance assistance for micro, small and medium enterprises. Flood mitigation plans will also be prepared for Kolhapur, Sangli and Ichalkaranji, along with measures to reduce flood risks in the Krishna basin, the statement added.

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