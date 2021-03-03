IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra CM asked for Rathod's resignation to avoid chaos in assembly: BJP
Rathod is allegedly involved in the death case of 22-year-old girl Pooja Chavan.(HT Photo)
Rathod is allegedly involved in the death case of 22-year-old girl Pooja Chavan.(HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra CM asked for Rathod's resignation to avoid chaos in assembly: BJP

  • Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly and BJP leader Pravin Darekar said the BJP expect some more drama in a few days over Rathod's resignation.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:28 PM IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that the resignation of minister Sanjay Rathod was not forwarded to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari yet and said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackery asked for his resignation to avoid chaos in the Budget session.

Rathod is allegedly involved in the death case of 22-year-old girl Pooja Chavan.

Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly and BJP leader Pravin Darekar said the BJP expect some more drama in a few days over Rathod's resignation.

"We believe that the Chief Minister has asked for his resignation just to avoid chaos in the budget session. We fear that his resignation will not be accepted once the session is over. So, he is still the forest minister of the state. We expect some more drama in a few days over Sanjay Rathod's resignation," he said.

BJP MLA from Buldhana, Sanjay Kute said Rathod is still the Forest minister and enjoys all the privileges of being a minister.

"What I remember, the Chief Minister had announced about Sanjay Rathod's resignation in the press conference before the Budget session but the resignation is still not accepted and forwarded to the Governor, which means Sanjay Rathod is still Forest minister of the state and he can enjoy all the privileges of being a minister," Kute said.

The BJP MLA said the Chief Minister still wants to keep Rathod in the cabinet as his resignation has not been sent to the Governor.

He also alleged that the Chief Minister has still not allocated the forest department to any other minister as an additional charge, which makes his allegation more valid that Rathod is still forest minister of Maharashtra.

On February 8, Chavan had allegedly jumped off a building in Pune to end her life. Hailing from Parli town in Beed, Chavan had gone to Pune for an English speaking course. A couple of days after her death, some of her audio clips went viral on social media which the opposition took up and pointed fingers at the Maharashtra Forest Minister Sanjay Rathod, demanding an investigation into the case.

The BJP has alleged that Rathod is connected with the mysterious death of the woman in Pune. However, Rathod had denied all allegations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uddhav thackrey
Close
Rathod is allegedly involved in the death case of 22-year-old girl Pooja Chavan.(HT Photo)
Rathod is allegedly involved in the death case of 22-year-old girl Pooja Chavan.(HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra CM asked for Rathod's resignation to avoid chaos in assembly: BJP

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:28 PM IST
  • Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly and BJP leader Pravin Darekar said the BJP expect some more drama in a few days over Rathod's resignation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Bloomberg)
Representational image. (Bloomberg)
mumbai news

Maharashtra govt to make probe report on Mumbai power outage public

By Tanushree Venkatraman
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:39 PM IST
Reports of a Chinese cyber attack being the reason behind the power outage have come to the fore. Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh also said that the cyber police investigations indicated sabotage by some foreign countries
READ FULL STORY
Close
Electrical power lines hang from a transmission pylons alongside a road in Mumbai, on October 12, 2020. India’s financial capital saw its biggest power outage in decades on the day. (File photo)
Electrical power lines hang from a transmission pylons alongside a road in Mumbai, on October 12, 2020. India’s financial capital saw its biggest power outage in decades on the day. (File photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai power outage: Electricity regulator had raised questions on islanding system

By Anisha Dutta
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:41 PM IST
Mumbai’s electricity provider has acknowledged the October 12 power failure in the city could have been avoided had the system survived outside grid disturbance after operationalisation of the islanding scheme
READ FULL STORY
Close
Senior citizens queue up to get vaccinated against Covid-19 outside BKC vaccination centre in Mumbai on Tuesday, March 2. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
Senior citizens queue up to get vaccinated against Covid-19 outside BKC vaccination centre in Mumbai on Tuesday, March 2. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Hard knocks and tough lessons: How Mumbai’s health infra coped with Covid

By Rupsa Chakraborty
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:31 PM IST
Mumbai is no stranger to pandemics and its authorities have faced a steep learning curve each time. In fact, much of the city as we know it today is a result of a planning body that was created in the wake of the bubonic plague which first hit the city in 1896
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.
Representational image.
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Teacher gets 5 years in jail for sexually harassing minor students

By Charul Shah
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:45 AM IST
The teacher was arrested in August 2016 and granted bail as the police failed to file a charge sheet within the stipulated 60 days
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

Centre nod for 29 more private hospitals from Mumbai to start vaccination

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:21 AM IST
To speed up the third phase of the nation-wide mass immunization programme, the centre on Tuesday approved 29 private hospitals to inoculate senior citizens above 60 years and those above 45 years with co-morbidities
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)
(Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

MMRDA seeks Bombay HC’s nod to start Metro work at disputed plot

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:45 AM IST
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Tuesday approached the Bombay high court (HC) through an interim application, seeking lifting of the court’s stay on the October 1, 2020 order by the Mumbai suburban district collector, which permitted the transfer of 102 acres at Kanjurmarg to the authority for building a car shed and an interchange station for Metro lines 3, 4, 4A and 6.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Unauthorised dumping of raw sewage into salt lakes in Bhandup. (Vanashakti)
Unauthorised dumping of raw sewage into salt lakes in Bhandup. (Vanashakti)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Civic contractor dumps raw sewage in Bhandup salt lakes, green activist seeks action

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:45 AM IST
An environmentalist, associated with a city-based NGO, on Monday, wrote to the civic authorities, including the collector (Mumbai suburban), the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and the forest department’s mangrove cell, alleging unauthorised dumping of raw sewage into salt lakes in Bhandup, by a civic contractor
READ FULL STORY
Close
The fire safety audit was conducted in the backdrop of the Bhandara fire that broke out in a government hospital in January, killing ten infants. (Hindustan Times)
The fire safety audit was conducted in the backdrop of the Bhandara fire that broke out in a government hospital in January, killing ten infants. (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Over 700 hospitals, nursing homes in Mumbai flouting fire safety norms: BMC audit

By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:42 AM IST
The fire audit conducted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has found lapses in fire safety norms in around 701 hospitals and nursing homes across Mumbai
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Pratik Chorge/HT)
(Pratik Chorge/HT)
mumbai news

Chaos persists at Mumbai vaccination centres

By Mehul R Thakkar, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:42 AM IST
Day two of the third phase of Covid-19 vaccination in Mumbai saw chaotic scenes similar to the first day with experts and citizens fearing that the vaccination centres may become “superspreader venues”, where one person infected with the coronavirus transmits it to several other people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ajay Devgn. (HT Photo)
Ajay Devgn. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Man blocks actor Ajay Devgn’s car over his stand on farm laws, held

By Megha Sood, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:40 AM IST
Dindoshi police on Tuesday arrested a Punjab resident after he blocked the car of actor Ajay Devgn near Film City in Goregaon (East)
READ FULL STORY
Close
Presently, the WR operates AC local trains only on its fast railway line corridor between Churchgate and Virar railway stations. (HT Photo)
Presently, the WR operates AC local trains only on its fast railway line corridor between Churchgate and Virar railway stations. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai: AC trains soon on Western Railway’s slow corridor

By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:37 AM IST
After running air-conditioned (AC) local trains for the past three years, the Western Railway (WR) is now considering to introduce a similar service between Andheri and Virar, on its slow lines
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to BMC, the tunnelling work is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.
According to BMC, the tunnelling work is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.
mumbai news

Mumbai coastal road work in fast lane, 100m tunneling done

By Mehul R Thakkar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:33 AM IST
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) completed digging the first 100m for the coastal road tunnel
READ FULL STORY
Close
Road dust largely refers to solid particles generated during the handling and processing of road-building materials, such as gravel and concrete. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
Road dust largely refers to solid particles generated during the handling and processing of road-building materials, such as gravel and concrete. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Road dust main contributor to PM pollution in Mumbai: Study

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:25 AM IST
The contribution of road dust to the city’s overall pollution load has more than doubled over the past decade, reveals the interim results from a source apportionment study conducted by the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI)
READ FULL STORY
Close
(ANI)
(ANI)
mumbai news

Ajit Pawar: Will not disconnect power supply over bills for now

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:18 AM IST
Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday declared there will be no disconnection of electricity supply for farmer and local residents who failed to pay their bills until the issue of non-payment of the outstanding bills was debated in the state Assembly
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP