CM to inaugurate 80-km stretch of Mumbai-Nagpur E-way

Mumbai: Chief minister Eknath Shinde will inaugurate the 80-km stretch of the Mumbai Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg on May 26. The expressway is being built by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

Managing director of MSRDC Radheshyam Mopalwar said that the stretch from Shirdi to Bharvir closer to Nashik will be inaugurated on May 26. He said that the complete road will be opened by year-end.

The 520-km stretch between Nagpur and Shirdi was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 11, 2022. After the inauguration of the Shirdi and Bharvir sections, the road between Igatpuri and Thane will be pending.

The road passes or connects ten districts in Maharashtra – Nagpur, Wardha, Amravati, Washim, Buldhana, Aurangabad, Jalna, Ahmednagar, Nashik and Thane. This project was the brainchild of deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis when he was the CM from 2014 to 2019.

The road has also recorded the maximum number of accidents in the state ever since it started.

