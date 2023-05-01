Maharashtra sees 177 new Covid cases, one death; active tally now 3,932

Maharashtra recorded 177 new Covid cases on Monday, a significant drop from the 425 new cases recorded a day earlier, taking the state’s tally to 81,66,068.

Maharashtra covid-19 cases today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The active tally in the state is 3,932 cases as of Monday, a health department statement said. A Covid patient died in Solapur district, taking the state death toll so far to 1,48,515.

Mumbai recorded 61 new cases on Monday. The state on Sunday recorded 425 COVID-19 cases, including 105 in Mumbai. The case fatality rate in Maharashtra is 1.81 per cent, the statement said.

“Since 1st Jan 2023, 97 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded. 73.2% of these deaths have occurred in individuals above 60 years of age, 88% of the deceased had comorbidities, 12% did not have any comorbidity,” the statement said.