Maharashtra Day: Celebrations likely to acquire political hue

MNS chief Raj Thackeray is likely to grab all the headlines with his much-awaited rally in Aurangabad.
MNS chief Raj Thackeray, with his much awaited rally in Aurangabad, is likely to grab all the headlines (File Photo/HT)
MNS chief Raj Thackeray, with his much awaited rally in Aurangabad, is likely to grab all the headlines (File Photo/HT)
Published on May 01, 2022 03:33 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mumbai

Celebrations for Maharashtra’s 62 Foundation Day on May 1 are set to take a politically-charged tone with parties having scheduled several events across the state.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will speak in a virtual conference organised by the Marathi daily Loksatta on Sunday afternoon, while Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray will will address his much-awaited rally in Aurangabad.

Leader of opposition and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis is scheduled to hold a ‘Booster Dose’ rally at Somaiya ground in Mumbai, that’s being seen as the launch of the campaign for upcoming elections to civic bodies.

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief and Dr BR Ambedkar’s grandson, Prakash Ambedkar, has announced peace marches across the state to “protest attempts to communalise the atmosphere in the state”. A number of personalities from Marathi literature, theatre and social circles are expected to join the marches.

MNS chief Thackeray’s speech in Aurangabad comes after two speeches he made earlier this month strongly objecting to the use of loudspeakers for Azaan (Muslim call for prayer).

His ultimatum for the removal of the loudspeakers from mosques before May 3 has escalated tensions further forcing the state government to swing into action.

