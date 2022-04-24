Maharashtra directs local authorities to monitor Covid-19 situation
Mumbai: As daily Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra surged in the past week, authorities have said that they are monitoring the situation closely. Maharashtra reported 144 fresh cases and two deaths on Sunday, taking the caseload to 78,76,841 and the toll to 77,28,091. On Sunday, Mumbai reported 73 Covid-19 cases and zero deaths.
The highest number of cases in the state was reported in Mumbai at 73, followed by 15 in Pune municipal corporation jurisdiction.
Dr Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary of the state public health department, said, “We are on alert and are monitoring the situation.”
In view of surging cases, the public health department on Thursday issued directives to all municipal commissioners and collectors for monitoring the situation.
In a letter to local authorities on April 21, Vyas directed them to monitor clusters of Covid-19 patients or cases with atypical representation. He said that all such samples be sent for genome sequencing.
The state also directed all local authorities to speed up vaccination of the eligible population on priority, including booster doses for those eligible.
Maharashtra presently has 916 active Covid-19 cases. The two deaths that were reported in the state on Sunday were from the Pune municipal corporation area. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.87%. In the 24 hours until Sunday, 27,094 tests were conducted in the state, and the test positivity rate stands at 0.53%.
Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 73 Covid-19 cases and zero deaths on Sunday. Of the 73 patients, 71 are asymptomatic, and two needed hospitalisation, but none of them needed oxygen beds. In the 24 hours till Sunday, 10,496 tests were conducted in Mumbai with a test positivity rate of 0.69%.
Mumbai lags in vaccination of 12-15 age group, only 23% jabbed
Mumbai: India's financial capital continues to struggle with low vaccination in the 12-15 age group. Since March 16, when the vaccination drive was started for the 12-15 category, around 23% or 92,421 people have been inoculated with the first dose of Corbevax in Mumbai. The state has so far vaccinated about 58% or 22,47,364 of the estimated eligible population of 39 lakh.
Fire brigade to investigate Notan Villa fire, to issue notice for flouting safety norms
Mumbai: The Mumbai fire brigade will conduct a thorough investigation to check what factors led to the fire incident at the 7-storey Notan Villa in Khar on Saturday. This was the second fire incident reported from the building within a week, and the third one in eight months. Saturday's fire was reported between the third and fourth floor of the building and the fire brigade rescued four people using turntable ladders.
Seat vacancy for nursing course dips to 2.3% in 2022 from last year’s 64%
Mumbai: After being ignored for several years, nursing course have regained its popularity among the students. As per the statistics shared by Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell, the seat vacancy for nursing stands at mere 2.3% this year. Significant difference from last year, when nearly 64% seats remained vacant after four rounds of admissions before the CET cell allowed colleges to fill up seats at the institute level.
Lucknow University to start integrated course in yoga and naturopathy
The University of Lucknow will start a new five-and-a-half-years' integrated course—Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Science (BNYS)—from 2022-23 academic session under the Institute of Yogic Studies, according to a press release issued by the university. “Online application forms of the course are available on Lucknow University website www.lkouniv.ac.in. The online registration for admission can be done by visiting the website,” said spokesperson for LU Durgesh Srivastava. Semester wise teaching will be provided on lifestyle diseases.
Pregnant woman arrested with cocaine worth ₹51 lakh
Mumbai: A 30-year-old pregnant woman from Borivali was arrested for possession of cocaine worth ₹51 lakh. The police said that the woman, who is five months pregnant, was taken into custody after they laid a trap in Borivali. She has been identified as Muskaan Kanojia, who has two children and is a wife of an ambulance driver. Cops suspect that the ambulance was being used by the accused woman to deliver drugs.
