MUMBAI: In a first-of-its-kind move aimed at unlocking new sources of funding for conservation, the Maharashtra forest department is exploring the issuance of green bonds and carbon credits to raise money for forest protection, afforestation and welfare initiatives for its personnel, Forest Minister Ganesh Naik announced on Friday. Maharashtra explores green bonds to fund forests

Green bonds are debt instruments through which investors fund environmentally sustainable projects, while carbon credits are tradable certificates earned by activities that reduce or absorb greenhouse gas emissions.

Speaking at a function at Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), Naik said the proposed funds would be utilised for a range of forest department projects, infrastructure development and welfare measures for forest personnel. He added that despite Maharashtra carrying a debt burden of around ₹11 lakh crore, the state remained financially strong.

According to a forest department official, the government has begun evaluating forest-related assets as part of the groundwork for the proposed initiative.

“The government has currently undertaken the process of evaluating all the assets owned by the forests as part of the groundwork for this initiative. The infusion of bonds will help bridge the gap between the financial availability and the financial requirements needed for this department,” the official said.

The official added that the proposal is still at a preliminary stage and that the Forest Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd (FDCM), a state-owned entity responsible for forestry and plantation activities, will be the nodal agency overseeing the process, including the appointment of bankers and financial advisors.

“We do need funds for initiatives like planting 300 crore trees, which itself could cost over ₹1 lakh crore,” the official said.

At present, the state government has leased around 3.43 lakh hectares of forest land, about 6% of Maharashtra’s total forest area, to the FDCM for its forestry activities.

Naik also announced plans to strengthen facilities and benefits available to frontline forest staff, saying forest guards would receive benefits comparable to those provided to personnel in the regular police force.

“As a forest minister in my earlier term in 1995, I had ensured that the forest guards got guns, Gypsy jeeps and wireless sets. Similarly, I intend to ensure that forest guards receive the best of resources now, including use of satellite imagery technology, improved housing and offices,” he said.

During the event, Naik laid the foundation stone for a new housing complex for forest officials at Khindipada in Bhandup. The ₹7-crore project will comprise 17 residential quarters spread across 10,000 sq ft and will also include office facilities for forest department personnel.

The minister also expressed hope that the proposed ₹750-crore development plan for SGNP would boost tourism by improving visitor amenities such as parking facilities, waiting areas and libraries.

Highlighting measures to reduce human-wildlife conflict, Naik suggested planting fruit-bearing trees within SGNP. According to him, this could help retain prey species inside the park and reduce instances of wildlife venturing into residential areas.

“The fruit-bearing trees will keep monkeys inside, and consequently the leopards that prey on them, thus preventing leopards from entering the city and residential areas,” Naik explained.

Referring to rising global temperatures and climate change, Naik said the effects being witnessed today were the result of environmental decisions taken over many decades.

“Global warming with temperatures reaching 47 degrees Celsius is a consequence of decisions taken over the past 150 years. If we start tree plantations now, global warming could turn into global cooling in another century,” he said.