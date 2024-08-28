Maharashtra government approves memorial for Tendulkar's coach Achrekar at Shivaji Park

Mumbai: The Maharashtra urban development department has approved a proposal for a memorial dedicated to renowned cricket coach Ramakant Achrekar, who trained Sachin Tendulkar and numerous other cricketers. The government resolution, issued on Wednesday, outlines plans for a 1.8-metre cube structure to be erected near Gate 5 of Shivaji Park. Sachin Tendulkar and his childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar.(Popperfoto/Getty Images)

According to the resolution, the B V Kamath Memorial Cricket Club will be responsible for maintaining the memorial, with no financial contribution from the government.

Sunil Ramachandran, known as Ramani, the assistant secretary of the Shivaji Park Gymkhana, spearheaded the initiative for the memorial. "At present, there are no great coaches in Mumbai," Ramachandran said. "Achrekar Sir has given 13 cricketers to India. He wasn't much in the limelight and only gained fame when Sachin Tendulkar shone."

Ramachandran, who studied under Achrekar, reminisced about his mentor's dedication. "Achrekar Sir used to come to Shivaji Park on a scooter every day and started his day with a filter coffee. There is no determination in coaching now," he said. "I have been following this project for the past three years, and MNS chief Raj Thackeray has supported us a lot."

Achrekar's legacy is deeply intertwined with Shivaji Park, where he founded the Kamath Memorial Cricket Club. Over four decades, he nurtured numerous international cricketers, including Tendulkar, Ajit Agarkar, Chandrakant Pandit, Vinod Kambli, Pravin Amre, and Ramesh Powar.

Tendulkar, speaking to Hindustan Times, expressed his approval of the memorial. "Achrekar Sir has had an immense impact on my life and several other lives. I am speaking on behalf of all his students," he said. "His life revolved around cricket in Shivaji Park. Being at Shivaji Park forever is what he would have wished for. I am very happy with the government's decision to build a statue for Achrekar Sir at his karmabhoomi."