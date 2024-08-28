 Maharashtra government approves memorial for Tendulkar's coach Achrekar at Shivaji Park | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Aug 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Maharashtra government approves memorial for Tendulkar's coach Achrekar at Shivaji Park

ByYogesh Naik
Aug 28, 2024 09:09 PM IST

The BV Kamath Memorial Cricket Club will be responsible for maintaining the memorial, with no financial contribution from the government

Mumbai: The Maharashtra urban development department has approved a proposal for a memorial dedicated to renowned cricket coach Ramakant Achrekar, who trained Sachin Tendulkar and numerous other cricketers. The government resolution, issued on Wednesday, outlines plans for a 1.8-metre cube structure to be erected near Gate 5 of Shivaji Park.

Sachin Tendulkar and his childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar.(Popperfoto/Getty Images)
Sachin Tendulkar and his childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar.(Popperfoto/Getty Images)

According to the resolution, the B V Kamath Memorial Cricket Club will be responsible for maintaining the memorial, with no financial contribution from the government.

Sunil Ramachandran, known as Ramani, the assistant secretary of the Shivaji Park Gymkhana, spearheaded the initiative for the memorial. "At present, there are no great coaches in Mumbai," Ramachandran said. "Achrekar Sir has given 13 cricketers to India. He wasn't much in the limelight and only gained fame when Sachin Tendulkar shone."

Ramachandran, who studied under Achrekar, reminisced about his mentor's dedication. "Achrekar Sir used to come to Shivaji Park on a scooter every day and started his day with a filter coffee. There is no determination in coaching now," he said. "I have been following this project for the past three years, and MNS chief Raj Thackeray has supported us a lot."

Achrekar's legacy is deeply intertwined with Shivaji Park, where he founded the Kamath Memorial Cricket Club. Over four decades, he nurtured numerous international cricketers, including Tendulkar, Ajit Agarkar, Chandrakant Pandit, Vinod Kambli, Pravin Amre, and Ramesh Powar.

Tendulkar, speaking to Hindustan Times, expressed his approval of the memorial. "Achrekar Sir has had an immense impact on my life and several other lives. I am speaking on behalf of all his students," he said. "His life revolved around cricket in Shivaji Park. Being at Shivaji Park forever is what he would have wished for. I am very happy with the government's decision to build a statue for Achrekar Sir at his karmabhoomi."

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Maharashtra government approves memorial for Tendulkar's coach Achrekar at Shivaji Park
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On