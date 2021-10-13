Maharashtra government backs reservation in promotions for VJ, NT, and Special Backward Classes

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday decided to take back the reservation in promotion for Vimukti Jati (VJ) and Nomadic Tribes (B, C & D) and Special Backward Classes (SBC) categories in the state and file an additional affidavit in the Supreme Court (SC) with regards to the ongoing petitions challenging the reservation in promotion. The government, according to ministers, will use powers under the Constitution to provide the reservation, citing “inadequate” representation of the VJ, NT and SBC in the government jobs at higher posts.

The decision came after the state filed an affidavit in the Apex court stating that the only Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe’s reservations in the promotion are as per the Constitution. The affidavit meant that the state had said that the reservation provided to VJ, NT and SBC categories in the state in 2004, as per the Maharashtra Reservation Act 2001, was unconstitutional. The affidavit filed by the state government drew ire from communities and held protests against it recently.

On Wednesday, the issue of reservation in promotion was discussed in the state cabinet by senior Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) ministers raising objections on the state’s stand in Supreme Court on the issue. The ministers questioned how the administration filed an affidavit without the consent of the social justice minister.

“The SC, ST are already provided reservations. We have decided today to appoint a special counsel [in the matter] and file an additional affidavit citing inadequate representation of VJ, NT and SBC categories,” said Vijay Wadettiwar, a cabinet minister.

A statement from the state secretariat said that a report of the committee headed by chief secretary Sitaram Kunte showed that like the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, the VJ, NT and SBC classes have inadequate representation in promotions.