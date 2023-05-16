Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maha Guv tells VCs they will be held accountable for Univ mistakes

By Niraj Pandit
May 16, 2023

Mumbai: Maharashtra governor Ramesh Bais advised the vice-chancellors (VC) of state universities to declare the results of various examinations within the stipulated time limit of 45 days. Noting that the future of students was directly linked to the declaration of results, the governor cautioned that VCs would be held accountable for the delay in the declaration of results and dispensation of marksheets.

The governor was addressing the VCs of the traditional, agricultural, health sciences, technological and open universities at Raj Bhavan to review the progress of the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 from the forthcoming academic year 2023-2024.

While raising concerns about the University of Mumbai recently giving zero marks to more than 200 students, Bais said, “A few days ago, there were news reports that 200 students were mistakenly awarded zero marks in a subject. Such mistakes should be avoided and in case they happen, immediate relief should be given to students.”

Last month, HT had reported that around 216 final-year students pursuing Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) and some students from TYBA psychology were marked zero in the paper. “Often students need transcripts or provisional degree certificates to get admission to other universities or foreign universities,” said Bais. “Such students write to me after not getting any response from the universities. The universities need to look at the problems of students with more sensitivity.”

During the meeting, Vikas Chandra Rastogi, principal secretary, higher and technical education, presented a review of NEP implementation in the state and the progress made in respect of the 18 identified Key Result Areas (KRA). Principal secretary, agriculture, Eknath Dawale and commissioner of medical education Rajeev Nivatkar were also present.

