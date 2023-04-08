Government focus on ‘direct benefit’ schemes to woo small vote banks

Mumbai: After announcing various decisions targetting different communities and sizeable professional groups, the Shinde-Fadnavis government is focussing on execution of schemes of ‘direct benefit’ to woo small vote banks wth assembly elections due next year.

Mumbai, Aug 30 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and State Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis indulge in a conversation at inauguration of the metro rail trial on the Colaba-Bandre-Seepz route of Mumbai Metro Line-3, in Mumbai on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (Nitin Lawate)

In the last 10 days, the government has taken four such decisions for different groups including ₹10,000 financial assistance to domestic workers and amendment to extend scholarship scheme for students from minority families in the low-income group.

On the one hand, the state government led by chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is busy with politics of festivals and religious functions to woo the voters in the name of ‘Hindutva’ while on the other, it is trying to woo several small groups through schemes of direct benefit.

Central government under the leadership of prime minister Narendra Modi targets beneficiaries of government schemes during the election campaign with the help of party organisations. The state government in Maharashtra is following the same pattern.

Labour department of the state government in the last week of March has issued an order for depositing ₹10,000 as lump sum financial assistance to the domestic workers.

All the maids, who are registered with ‘Maharashtra domestic workers welfare board’ and completed 55 years of age, will be eligible for the fund. This amount will be directly credited to the bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries as ‘Sanman Dhan Scheme’.

“As per estimates, about 45,000 domestic workers would benefit from this scheme.” said Dnyanesh Patil, co-ordinator, National Domestic Workers Movement.

Minority development department amended the government resolution on March 27 regarding the scholarship for higher education to the children from minority families in the low-income group. Government gives scholarships to the children from low-income group minority families such as Muslims, Christian, Jain, Sikhs, Parsee, Jew and Buddhists for higher education.

Earlier, families with only two children were eligible for this scheme. Now, the state government has amended the eligibility criteria for scholarship and removed the criteria of number of children in the family. As per the amendment, any two children from low-income group minority families would be eligible to get scholarships for higher education.

Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil on Thursday declared that 12,793 Kotwal’s in the state would get double remuneration effective from April 1.

“As of now Kotwal’s get ₹7,500 per month as remuneration. But now the finance department has given the green signal to double the amount to ₹15,000 from this month,” said Vikhe-Patil. Kotwals are appointed at village level to help police in maintaining law and order.

