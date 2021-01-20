IND USA
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra gram panchayat elections: Shiv Sena, BJP claim they won highest number of victories
People celebrate the gram panchayat election results in Mankoli village, Thane, on Monday, January 18, 2021. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
People celebrate the gram panchayat election results in Mankoli village, Thane, on Monday, January 18, 2021. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra gram panchayat elections: Shiv Sena, BJP claim they won highest number of victories

Both the Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday claimed they had won the highest number of gram panchayats (village council), as results to the elections to 12,711 gram panchayats that went to polls on January 15 were announced
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:48 AM IST

Both the Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday claimed they had won the highest number of gram panchayats (village council), as results to the elections to 12,711 gram panchayats that went to polls on January 15 were announced. At the time of going to print, the Sena claimed to have won 2,908 gram panchayats, while the BJP claimed to have bagged 5,781. While the Sena said the election results were a mandate for the Uddhav Thackeray-led state government, the BJP said the results showed people support their party.

The three allies in the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) – Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party – have won close to 80% of the seats. According to a senior Sena functionary, the Sena has bagged close to 3,000 gram panchayats. The BJP claimed to have bagged over 6,000 village panchayats to emerge as the number one, party-wise. Although village panchayat elections are not fought on party symbols, parties claim victory on the basis of local panels formed by the candidates affiliated to them.

“The MVA has dominated the gram panchayat elections, with the Shiv Sena getting 3,000 village councils. This is the best performance of the Shiv Sena in panchayat elections. We will surely consolidate this going forward with the zilla parishad and municipal body polls,” a senior functionary said.

Maharashtra BJP chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye, in a press conference held in Mumbai, said, “We had said that the BJP will win over 6,000 gram panchayats, which has come true.”

The Sena, in an editorial in party mouthpiece, took a dig at BJP saying that it cannot bring in “political revolution” in the state with “workers” like ED, CBI and IT department. The dig was in reference to Enforcement Directorate notice to Sena and NCP legislators.

“If this is not a mandate for the state’s Thackeray government then what is,” the editorial asked. “The Sena has prevailed in Konkan region, but there were setbacks at some places,” the editorial said, referring to loss of some gram panchayats in Sena bete-noire Narayan Rane’s village in Sindhudurg district.

It added that the BJP leaders faced defeat at their home ground, including Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil who lost Loni Khurd in Ahmednagar after 20 years. BJP MP Raosaheb Danve lost at Bhokardan in Jalna.

At Chondi gram panchayat, former BJP minister Ram Shinde suffered a setback as NCP MLA Rohit Pawar’s panel won seven out of nine seats.

Indrani Mukerjea is one of the accused in the Sheena Bora murder case. (HT Photo)
Indrani Mukerjea is one of the accused in the Sheena Bora murder case. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Sheena Bora murder case: CBI court refuses to exempt Indrani Mukerjea from wearing jail uniform sari

By Charul Shah, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:08 AM IST
A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Tuesday rejected an application filed by Indrani Mukerjea, seeking exemption from wearing the green saree – a uniform for women prisoners across Maharashtra
Possibly the youngest among all the candidates, Ruturaj Deshmukh, a 21-year-old science graduate, won the election from Ghatne village in Mohol, Solapur.
Possibly the youngest among all the candidates, Ruturaj Deshmukh, a 21-year-old science graduate, won the election from Ghatne village in Mohol, Solapur.
mumbai news

Gram panchayats across Maharashtra get a shot of fresh blood as youngsters win elections

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:02 AM IST
When 22-year-old Sandhya Sonawane decided to contest the gram panchayat polls from Naigaon, Ahmednagar, many ridiculed her for the decision
There is a proposal to start more CBSE schools in Mumbai. These schools will be in old or unused BMC buildings.
There is a proposal to start more CBSE schools in Mumbai. These schools will be in old or unused BMC buildings.
mumbai news

BMC proposes 10 more CBSE-affiliated civic schools in Mumbai

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:55 AM IST
To attract more parents to civic body schools, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) education department has proposed to start 10 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools from the academic year 2021-22
According to police, after the purchase, the accused would then mortgage the cars and borrow money from individuals under the guise of some urgent requirements.
According to police, after the purchase, the accused would then mortgage the cars and borrow money from individuals under the guise of some urgent requirements.
mumbai news

Inter-state vehicle racket busted by Mumbai Police: 7 arrested, 19 high-end cars seized

By Manish K Pathak, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:51 AM IST
The Mumbai crime branch has busted an inter-state racket by arresting seven people, who allegedly purchase high-end cars after getting them financed by reputed private banks using forged documents
500 pages of WhatsApp messages between Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami and former Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) chief Partho Das were leaked. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
500 pages of WhatsApp messages between Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami and former Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) chief Partho Das were leaked. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Maharashtra government mulls action against Arnab Goswami over leaked chats

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:08 AM IST
Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said the state government was taking legal opinion on the possibility of action against Arnab Goswami under the 1923 Official Secrets because of the WhatsApp conversation related to national security.
According to the reports, Patole’s appointment to head Maharashtra Congress had got the party’s top leadership’s nod. (HT Photo)
According to the reports, Patole’s appointment to head Maharashtra Congress had got the party’s top leadership’s nod. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Speculations over Nana Patole as new Maharashtra Congress chief

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:29 AM IST
Speculations were rife in the Delhi about the appointment of the Maharashtra Assembly speaker Nana Patole as new state unit chief of Maharashtra Congress, though party leadership has clarified that no official decision has yet been taken
Waterlogging at Hindmata during the 2019 monsoon. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
Waterlogging at Hindmata during the 2019 monsoon. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai civic body to complete work at 291 flood-prone spots before monsoon

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:23 AM IST
To reduce flood-like situations in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been increasing its efforts to tackle flooding spots in the city
(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai restarts vaccination drive, 1,597 get their shots

By Eeshanpriya MS, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:43 AM IST
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday vaccinated 1,597 health workers, of the 3,200 shortlisted to turn up for the Covid-19 inoculation drive’s restart
In 2020, cases of obscene messages and morphed images sent through email, messaging apps and social media increased. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
In 2020, cases of obscene messages and morphed images sent through email, messaging apps and social media increased. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
mumbai news

Beware, Mumbai recorded more cybercrimes in 2020: Data

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:30 PM IST
There were more incidents of cyber crimes in the city in 2020, with spikes in new kinds of online crimes like fraudulent job listings
While 1,116 people died and 878 others suffered injuries on the suburban railway lines last year, 2,691 people lost their lives in 2019. (Hindustan Times)
While 1,116 people died and 878 others suffered injuries on the suburban railway lines last year, 2,691 people lost their lives in 2019. (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Lockdown effect: Deaths on Mumbai’s railway tracks down by 65℅ in 2020

By Megha Sood, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:28 PM IST
The data showed that from January 1 to December 31, 2020, 148 murder cases were registered, whereas the number in 2019 was 165. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The data showed that from January 1 to December 31, 2020, 148 murder cases were registered, whereas the number in 2019 was 165. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
mumbai news

51,068 crime cases registered in 2020 in Mumbai: Data

By Megha Sood, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:25 PM IST
The lockdown owing to the Covid-19 pandemic has not impacted the overall registration of crimes in Mumbai much, reveals the data by Mumbai Police
Bicycle services for the last mile connectivity at Jagruti Nagar Metro station. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
Bicycle services for the last mile connectivity at Jagruti Nagar Metro station. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Public bike-sharing cheapest mode for last-mile in Mumbai: Report

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:23 PM IST
As cycling gains popularity across the world, a recent analysis shows that it could also prove to be the cheapest mode for last-mile connectivity in Mumbai
The first coach for Metro-2A or the Yellow line will leave Bengaluru on January 23 and reach Mumbai’s Charkop depot on January 27.
The first coach for Metro-2A or the Yellow line will leave Bengaluru on January 23 and reach Mumbai’s Charkop depot on January 27.
mumbai news

Mumbai Metro 2A, 7 may start operations by May, says Maharashtra urban development minister

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:19 PM IST
Maharashtra urban development minister Eknath Shinde, on Tuesday, said that the government is looking at operationalising two metro lines - Metro 2A (Dahisar-DN Nagar) and Metro 7 (Dahisar E-Andheri E) by the end of May 2021
Varavara Rao. (HT PHOTO)
Varavara Rao. (HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Bhima Koregaon case: Jail hospital ill-equipped to monitor Varavara Rao’s health, counsel tells Bombay HC

By K A Y Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:16 PM IST
The counsel for P Hemlatha, wife of 82-year-old Telugu poet P Varavara Rao, on Tuesday, argued before the Bombay high court (HC) that though Nanavati Hospital had said that Rao was fit to be discharged, Taloja jail hospital does not have the wherewithal to continue close monitoring of Rao’s health
