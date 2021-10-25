Maharashtra home department begins process to declare Param Bir Singh absconding

The state home department has proposed to declare former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh an absconder. The home department has informed the Intelligence Bureau that the IPS officer is no more traceable and also sought the central agency’s help to search him.

According to the officials in the home department, the legal process of declaring Singh an absconder has begun. The department has sought legal opinion to make the proposal foolproof by complying with the legal formalities. The state has already proposed to suspend the officer after he went untraceable since May this year. The home department has also initiated departmental inquiry against him for the lapses in the Antilia explosives scare case.

“We have informed the IB that the former CP of Mumbai is no more traceable and he has not reported to work for more than three months. While seeking their help, we have also initiated the process of declaring him absconding. We are taking legal opinion for it,” said a senior official from the department.

Singh has been untraceable since May after he went on leave for health reasons. The officer was sent multiple letters to his Chandigarh home and emails enquiring about his whereabouts. The communication has gone unanswered. Last month, home minister Dilip Walse Patil had said that they were looking into the provisions under All India Services (conduct) Rules to take action against the IPS officer.

The Thane police issued lookout notices against him in July. He has repeatedly failed to appear before the Chandiwal commission constituted by the state government to probe the allegations of corruption by him against former home minister Anil Deshmukh.