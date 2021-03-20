IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra: Key challenges of conducting SSC, HSC exams during the pandemic
Representational picture. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
Representational picture. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Key challenges of conducting SSC, HSC exams during the pandemic

The HSC (Class 12) exams will be held between April 23 and May 21, 2021; SSC (Class 10) exams will be conducted between April 29 and May 20 With nearly 33 lakh students appearing for the exams every year, the HSC (Class 12) and SSC (Class 10) exams are conducted across 9 divisions in Maharashtra every year
READ FULL STORY
By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:54 AM IST

The HSC (Class 12) exams will be held between April 23 and May 21, 2021; SSC (Class 10) exams will be conducted between April 29 and May 20

With nearly 33 lakh students appearing for the exams every year, the HSC (Class 12) and SSC (Class 10) exams are conducted across 9 divisions in Maharashtra every year. With the rising number of Covid-19 infections in the state and the resultant restrictions, parents and schools are now raising concerns about the conduct of these exams in the middle of all these challenges.

The state government and the education department are working on an initiative titled #ParikshaKoTaiyar to make board exams smooth and safe for students. As part of the initiative, the state board is likely to announce certain guidelines on the conduct of exams this year.

After talking to experts and various stakeholders including schools, students and parents, HT has arrived at some of the key concerns that need the attention of the government and the agencies to ensure that the exam process is smooth and stress-free for students.

Provisions for students who cannot take their exams

Experts have pointed out the need to have several options for students who might have to miss their exams due to various reasons such as catching the infection themselves, being put into quarantine, staying in containment zones where there are a high number of Covid-19 cases being some possible reasons. “During the IGCSE exams in the country that concluded recently, a student tested positive after having attempted the initial papers. The board thankfully had a provision in place and the child was marked based on an average drawn from the marks in the papers he attempted. The state board needs such a mechanism,” said an educationist who has been helping the government with suggestions regarding precautions to be taken.

Teachers said that while isolating a child and allowing him/her to write the paper in a nearby centre away from the other kids is an option, the child’s mental health can take a toll during such a period and thus he/she should be allowed another chance at the exams.

Overcrowding at the centres

Every year, a large number of parents assemble outside various schools and junior colleges across the state to drop their children off at the exam venue. Basanti Roy, former secretary of the Mumbai divisional board, said that such overcrowding has to be avoided this time. “A good solution to this can be allotted a child’s school as the exam centre and swapping supervisors from nearby schools to ensure free and fair exams. This way, parents won’t have to worry as the children can travel to their schools alone,” she added.

Anticipating rescheduling/cancellations

While the state board has scheduled the HSC and SSC exams in April and May, the government needs to have a backup plan, in case there is a further spike in the cases and the exams have to be rescheduled or cancelled. To begin with, the state government needs to ensure that such possibilities are communicated to the Central agencies like the National Testing Agency (NTA) which conducts the JEE and NEET exams for Class 12 students. “While the state can change its schedule if need be and grant concessions to students depending on the situation, timetables of national level entrance exams like JEE and NEET have already been set. Similarly, other boards like CBSE and ICSE also have their exams planned. The state government should have excellent coordination with the Centre and the various exam bodies to ensure that state kids do not lag in their counterparts from other states and boards,” said a member of the government-appointed committee on the condition of anonymity.

Travel restrictions

A large number of students aspiring for their board exams especially in a city like Mumbai travel by train and other public transport like buses to reach their exam centres. The state board should communicate with authorities like railways and the BEST to ensure that students can travel seamlessly during exams. Some experts also suggested tweaking office hours for the period of exams to reduce congestion on roads during the exams. “Especially for Class 12 students whose colleges are far from home, travelling during the pandemic can cause anxiety, as they have not taken a train or a bus for the last one year. Parents are also worried about this and we hope that the government allows parents and students to travel on the trains and buses throughout the day during the exams,” said Madhura Kale, a parent from Malad.

Last-minute centre cancellations

In case a few centres from the list of pre-decided centres by the board get cancelled, the board needs to have a backup option for more. “For instance, if an area is declared as a containment zone, there might be two-three centres in the zone. Where will 200-300 students from these centres go at the last minute? These provisions need to be made in advance by increasing the number of centres,” said an official from the department.

Sanitisation and safety protocols

In addition to the challenges involved in ensuring social distancing and hygiene at the exam venues, experts are worried about the anxieties associated with wearing a mask throughout the exam. “Students cannot write three-hour-long papers with masks on, at all times. Some concessions need to be made along with ensuring the safety of students at the same time. Similarly, they should be allowed to take a water break and toilet breaks as and when needed,” said a teacher.

Education department extends support to children with special needs

Extending support to children with special needs (CWSN) who are set to write their Class 10 and 12 board exams this year, the education department has urged people to volunteer as writers. Interested volunteers can register themselves at https://www.research.net/r/readerwriterbank by March 31. The state board has also announced a list of counsellors who will man helplines for CWSN in the month of April and May when SSC and HSC exams are scheduled. Each of the 9 board divisions has a dedicated helpline where students can call and get their issues resolved.

“During these tough times, it is important to ensure that CWSN does not suffer if they fail to get a writer or a centre not favourable. Officials should ensure that children get the necessary help and that no child is deprived of the opportunities he/she deserves,” states the circular issued by the state board recently.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Vaze row: Maharashtra home minister Deshmukh meets NCP chief Pawar, says have not resigned

By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:21 AM IST
Deshmukh reached Pawar’s Delhi residence in the morning and the meeting between both the leaders lasted for over an hour.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bombay high court. (HT FILE)
Bombay high court. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

PMLA cases totally independent of base offences: Bombay HC

By Kanchan Chaudhari, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:10 AM IST
In an important ruling, the Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday held that investigations by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, are totally independent of the scheduled base offences and ED can continue the probe even if the base offences are closed, compounded or quashed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Has FASTag been implemented correctly, Bombay HC asks Centre

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:08 AM IST
The court also sought to know from the government whether cars not having FASTags would be deemed illegal, and asked the Centre to file an affidavit on the same and posted hearing to April 7.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Air quality in the city, meanwhile, entered the moderate category after at least five days, with an air quality index (AQI) of 197. (HT FILE)
Air quality in the city, meanwhile, entered the moderate category after at least five days, with an air quality index (AQI) of 197. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai may see brief respite from heat this weekend

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:06 AM IST
As per official forecasts, daytime temperature may drop further to 32 degrees Celsius over the weekend, before starting to rise again around March 24.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Supreme Court. (HT FILE)
The Supreme Court. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Supreme Court collegium clears 13 names for Bombay HC judges

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:02 AM IST
The Bombay high court (HC) is all set to get 13 new judges after the Supreme Court (SC) collegium, in its meeting held on March 19, decided to elevate nine advocates and four lower judiciary officers to the post of high court (HC) judges.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay. (HT FILE)
Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

81% seats reserved for ST students in PhD courses vacant in 16 IITs

By Priyanka Sahoo, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:59 AM IST
In 2020-21, 82% seats reserved for STs were vacant in these IITs, whereas 80 seats were vacant in 2019-20. Of the seats reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) category students, 61% were vacant in 2020-21 and 62% in 2019-20. Almost half the seats reserved for Other Backward Classes (OBC) were vacant in both the years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational picture. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
Representational picture. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Key challenges of conducting SSC, HSC exams during the pandemic

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:54 AM IST
The HSC (Class 12) exams will be held between April 23 and May 21, 2021; SSC (Class 10) exams will be conducted between April 29 and May 20 With nearly 33 lakh students appearing for the exams every year, the HSC (Class 12) and SSC (Class 10) exams are conducted across 9 divisions in Maharashtra every year
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra energy minister Nitin Raut. (HT FILE )
Maharashtra energy minister Nitin Raut. (HT FILE )
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Power firms get notice over Sanjay Raut’s flight trips

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:53 AM IST
Registrar of Companies (ROC) has slapped notices on MSEB Holding Company Limited (MSEBHCL) and Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited (Mahagenco), asking them to clarify about the expenditure incurred for the number of air trips of energy minister Nitin Raut by chartered flights last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man walks past a mural spreading awareness about Covid-19 at Khar. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
A man walks past a mural spreading awareness about Covid-19 at Khar. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai records 3,063 new cases, BMC to intensify vaccination

By Eeshanpriya MS, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:49 AM IST
With 3,063 new Covid-19 cases detected in Mumbai in a single day, the city on Friday breached the 3,000 cases mark for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic in the city on March 11 last year
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health worker conducts the screening of passengers after they arrived via a train, at Dadar station. (PTI)
Health worker conducts the screening of passengers after they arrived via a train, at Dadar station. (PTI)
mumbai news

After TTE tests positive fro Covid-19, Railways share passenger details

By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:46 AM IST
Days after a train ticket examiner (TTE) onboard the Pushpak Express operating between Lucknow and Mumbai tested positive for Covid-19, the railways have given details of passengers travelling on the train to the district magistrate (DM) for contact tracing
READ FULL STORY
Close
A BMC healthcare worker collects swab samples of Dharavi residents. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
A BMC healthcare worker collects swab samples of Dharavi residents. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Last year’s experience will guide us better this time in Dharavi: Mumbai civic body official

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:42 AM IST
After a gap of six months, Dharavi—Asia’s largest slum, is again witnessing a surge in cases, due to the second pandemic wave
READ FULL STORY
Close
The office-bearers of the housing society say that since there is no lockdown, imposing restrictions is not possible, in such circumstances. (HT PHOTO)
The office-bearers of the housing society say that since there is no lockdown, imposing restrictions is not possible, in such circumstances. (HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Covid-19: Mumbai housing societies reluctant on imposing restrictions

By Naresh Kamath, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:29 AM IST
Despite the surge in Covid-19 cases, the cooperative housing societies in Mumbai are not imposing restrictions as they did a year ago when the pandemic had just started
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray interacts with locals during his visit to Dhadgaon Rural Health Centre, in Nandurbar, on Friday. (PTI)
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray interacts with locals during his visit to Dhadgaon Rural Health Centre, in Nandurbar, on Friday. (PTI)
mumbai news

Lockdown an option, says Maharashtra CM

By Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:18 AM IST
A day after Maharashtra clocked its highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said lockdown was an option before the government, but he expected more cooperation and Covid-appropriate behaviour from people
READ FULL STORY
Close
A BMC healthcare worker collects swab samples of Dharavi residents. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
A BMC healthcare worker collects swab samples of Dharavi residents. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Dharavi reports 29 new cases on Friday

By Eeshanpriya MS, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:15 AM IST
In tow with the trend of a spurt in Covid-19 cases in Mumbai, Dharavi on Friday recorded 29 new cases
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the officers, the marshal urged the women to wear a mask or pay a fine of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>200. The women then started abusing the lady marshal and began beating her.(Pixabay. Representative image)
According to the officers, the marshal urged the women to wear a mask or pay a fine of 200. The women then started abusing the lady marshal and began beating her.(Pixabay. Representative image)
mumbai news

Women beat up BMC marshal for fining them for flouting Covid-19 norms

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 09:38 PM IST
The BMC marshal, identified as Ashwini Chawan (35), stopped the women from violating social distancing norms given Mumbai's surge in Covid-19 cases, officers said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP