Maharashtra legislature’s winter session begins with Vande Mataram recital

Nagpur: The first day of the winter session of the Maharashtra legislature opened in Nagpur with members of both houses reciting the full version of Vande Mataram to mark the 150th anniversary of the national song. Nagpur, Dec 08 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis arrives at Vidhan Bhavan as 'Maharashtra Winter Session 2025' begins, in Nagpur on Monday. (@CMOMaharashtra/ANI Photo) (@CMOMaharashtra)

As per tradition, the session began with the customary recital of the national song, followed by the official state song Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha. This year, however, the full rendition of the song was included to commemorate its 150 years.

Legislative assembly speaker and Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Rahul Narwekar said, “We all know that the Vande Mataram song from Bankimchandra Chattopadhyay’s Anandmath had become a battle cry and an inspiration during the freedom fight. As the song completes 150 years, the house will recite the historic rendition once again.”

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said the state legislature will hold a special discussion session during the next budget session to mark the 150-year celebration of Vande Mataram. Fadnavis said, “It is not just a song, but a mantra of nationalism and the freedom fight. Many freedom fighters and revolutionaries went to the gallows while singing Vande Mataram. When the common people connected with the freedom movement, a great revolution followed.”

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray criticised the BJP, stating that while the party is now celebrating 150 years of the song, it had previously “banned” the song. Responding to this, Fadnavis said the BJP had never banned Vande Mataram. He argued instead that it was the Congress that had reduced the song to its first two stanzas by adopting a resolution in 1937.