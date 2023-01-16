Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra: Male body found floating in Thane water tank, probe on

The body was found floating in a water tank in the Wagle Estate locality around 2.45 pm, said Avinash Sawant, the chief of the regional disaster management cell.

Photo of a water tank for representational purpose.(ANI)
A highly decomposed body of a man was found in a water tank in Maharashtra's Thane city on Monday, police said.

Local firemen and the RDMC team were dispatched to the scene and the body was fished out and sent for post-mortem, he said.

A dog accidentally fell into the tank and a group of boys spotted the man's body floating on surface when they rushed to rescue the canine, senior inspector Jitendra Rathod of Wagle Estate police station said.

A case of accidental death has been registered and further probe is underway, he added.

