Maharashtra orders probe after witness in NCB’s Aryan Khan drug seizure case dies
Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil on Saturday ordered a probe into the death of Prabhakar Sail, a panch witness in the high-profile cruise ship drug raid case of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in which actor Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan is an accused.
Sail, 36, suffered a heart attack at his Mahul residence in Chembur on Friday and later died at a hospital.
Expressing suspicion, the home minister said director general of police Rajnish Seth had been asked to investigate the death and submit a report. “The death appears suspicious. Police will obtain preliminary information in the death case before going ahead with the investigation.”
Sail’s lawyer Tushar Khandare said his family did not suspect a foul play.
“He was feeling uneasy the previous day. But he ignored the signs. On Friday after he suffered a mild heart attack, he himself visited Chandra hospital in Chembur. After seeing his ECG report, the doctor recommended him to immediately get admitted. During treatment at the hospital, he suffered another heart attack causing his death,” Khandare said.
He added, “I was there all the time when this occurred. There is nothing fishy. After the government ordered a probe, the family gave its consent for conducting post-mortem. Once the family is handed over the body, the last rites will be performed at Andheri.”
Khandare further said Sail was under tremendous mental pressure as he had been jobless for a long time and that could be one of the factors that may have triggered a heart attack.
Suspended cop who challenged Bihar DGP appointment in SC under ED lens
The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday registered a money laundering case against suspended constable Narendra Kumar Dhiraj, currently the president of Bihar Policemen's Association, officials familiar with the matter said. Incidentally, Dhiraj had challenged the appointment of Bihar police chief, director general of police Sanjeev Kumar Singhal, alleging violation of the Supreme Court's directions passed in a 2006 case.
UP DGP directs prompt action on ‘alerts’ to avert suicides
UP director general of police Mukul Goel on Saturday directed police to take prompt action on social media posts about 'negative thoughts' that could lead to suicide by people, mainly students. According to a press note, shared by the DGP's Lucknow headquarters, the state police have averted two suicides in Prayagraj after detecting two such posts on social media.
HAT set to resume 183-year-old ‘iftaar’ tradition after Covid break
After a break of two years due to the Covid pandemic, the Hussainabad and Allied Trust is all set to resume its 183-year-old tradition of distributing 'iftaar' among 1,350 'rozedaars' during the holy month of Ramzan. 'Iftaar' is the meal taken by Muslims at sundown to break the daily fast during Ramzan and 'rozedaars' are the people who fast. “It was for the first time that 'iftaar' was not distributed in mosques,” an official said.
What is the ‘40% Commission’ charge against Bommai govt
During his two-day visit to Karnataka, Congress minister Rahul Gandhi gave the '40% commission minister' remark, saying that the Karnataka government is 'the most corrupt'. What is the '40% commission' allegation? The 40% commission remark was in reference to the allegations made by the Karnataka State Contractors Association that government officials, Karnataka BJP MLAs, and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa demand 40% commission or bribe from contractors for every project.
Navratri: After two years, devotees throng temples in Ayodhya
After two years, temples in Ayodhya witnessed a huge turnout of devotees on the first day of Navratri on Saturday with Covid-19 cases ebbing. There were no large-scale Navratri celebrations in Ayodhya in 2020 and 2021 due to the state government's Covid -19 restrictions. The nine-day Hindu festival of Chaitra Navratri dedicated to nine forms of goddess Durga began on Saturday and will end on April 10.
