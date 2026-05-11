MUMBAI: In a major push to position Maharashtra as a leading tourism destination, the state government is planning to develop 100 tourism sub-circuits across its five divisions, with an investment of ₹25 crore earmarked for each circuit over the next five years. The plan, involving a total proposed expenditure of ₹2,500 crore, aims to strengthen tourism infrastructure, create jobs and significantly increase tourist footfall in the state over the next decade and by 2047. Maharashtra plans 100 tourism sub-circuits with ₹2,500 crore push to boost jobs, infra

The sub-circuits will be developed by promoting specialised tourism sectors such as forts, culinary tourism, pilgrimage tourism and other destination-based themes. The government believes the tourism sector has immense potential to contribute to Maharashtra’s GDP while also generating large-scale employment opportunities.

“These circuits will be promoted as tourist destinations by developing them in a tourist-friendly manner over the next five years. Infrastructure development, along with the creation of basic amenities, will be the focus. We have planned to spend ₹25 crore on each of these circuits,” said Sanjay Khandare, Principal Secretary, Tourism.

At present, Maharashtra has five major tourism circuits, Pune, Nagpur, Coastal Mumbai, Nashik and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. The government now plans to expand the tourism map further at the micro level by identifying and developing more tourist-friendly destinations across the state.

Officials said the initiative is aimed at increasing both inbound and outbound tourism multifold while creating an integrated tourism ecosystem. As part of the exercise, the tourism department has also undertaken a study to assess the number of hotels, tour operators and infrastructure facilities required to support the proposed circuits.

In another major initiative, the state government has started developing its own digital tourism portal that will integrate nearly 100,000 tourism units operating across Maharashtra. The portal is expected to serve as a one-stop platform for tourists by providing information on tourist destinations, connectivity from various locations, hotels, homestays, transport facilities, tour operators and other stakeholders.

Officials said the integrated portal is expected to make travel planning more seamless and accessible for tourists by bringing all tourism-related information onto a single platform. Around 50,000 tourism units are expected to be integrated with the portal by the end of the year, another official said.