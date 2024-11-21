Maharashtra polls: Independent candidate from Navi Mumbai booked for attempt to murder

Navi Mumbai: The Koparkhairane police have charged an independent candidate contesting the state assembly election from Airoli constituency with attempted murder after he allegedly assaulted the son of a former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator at a voter guidance booth. The Koparkhairane police have charged an independent candidate contesting the state assembly election from Airoli constituency with attempted murder. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The police registered the case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), including attempted murder, unlawful assembly, assembly by others, and disobeying public servants' orders. The complainant has been identified as Rohit Shankar More, 30.

According to the complaint, Ankush Kadam, who is contesting on a Maharashtra Swarajya Party ticket, violated the model code of conduct by leading a large mob to the booth operated by the complainant, who is the son of former BJP corporator Shankar More. The incident occurred at 2.30 pm on Wednesday during the state assembly elections.

What began as a verbal altercation quickly escalated into violence, with Jayesh More reportedly sustaining severe injuries. "Around 30 odd party workers of the independent candidates barged into the BJP booth with the intention of picking up a fight. The victim was brutally assaulted wherein he was hit on the head, eyes, punched on his back. The accused and the mob are yet to be arrested," said Senior Inspector Audumber Patil.