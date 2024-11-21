Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Maharashtra polls: Independent candidate from Navi Mumbai booked for attempt to murder

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
Nov 21, 2024 10:49 AM IST

Ankush Kadam allegedly assaulted the son of a former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator at a voter guidance booth

Navi Mumbai: The Koparkhairane police have charged an independent candidate contesting the state assembly election from Airoli constituency with attempted murder after he allegedly assaulted the son of a former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator at a voter guidance booth.

The Koparkhairane police have charged an independent candidate contesting the state assembly election from Airoli constituency with attempted murder. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The Koparkhairane police have charged an independent candidate contesting the state assembly election from Airoli constituency with attempted murder. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The police registered the case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), including attempted murder, unlawful assembly, assembly by others, and disobeying public servants' orders. The complainant has been identified as Rohit Shankar More, 30.

According to the complaint, Ankush Kadam, who is contesting on a Maharashtra Swarajya Party ticket, violated the model code of conduct by leading a large mob to the booth operated by the complainant, who is the son of former BJP corporator Shankar More. The incident occurred at 2.30 pm on Wednesday during the state assembly elections.

What began as a verbal altercation quickly escalated into violence, with Jayesh More reportedly sustaining severe injuries. "Around 30 odd party workers of the independent candidates barged into the BJP booth with the intention of picking up a fight. The victim was brutally assaulted wherein he was hit on the head, eyes, punched on his back. The accused and the mob are yet to be arrested," said Senior Inspector Audumber Patil.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On