Maharashtra polls: Jarange-Patil withdraws all candidates hours after declaring he'd contest

Mumbai: Prominent Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil reversed his decision to field candidates in the Maharashtra Assembly election merely hours after announcing plans to contest 10 to 15 seats. The withdrawal, announced Monday morning, could benefit the opposition Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which had gained from Maratha discontent during the Lok Sabha elections. Manoj Jarange-Patil reversed his decision to field candidates in the Maharashtra Assembly election merely hours after announcing plans to contest 10 to 15 seats. (HT FILE)

Speaking at a press conference in Antarwali Sarati, Jarange-Patil acknowledged that elections could not be fought on the basis of a single caste. He cited lack of support from smaller allies representing Dalits and Muslims as the primary reason for his withdrawal. He urged Maratha community aspirants who had filed nominations to withdraw their candidacy before Monday's deadline.

"We held meetings until 3 in the morning and waited for the lists from our allies, but there was no response. We then had a meeting and unanimously decided not to field candidates. It is not a U-turn, but you can say it is part of our strategy," Jarange Patil explained when questioned by journalists.

The activist left the voting decision to the community's discretion. "Let the community decide whom to elect and whom to teach a lesson by defeating. It could be called the Lok Sabha pattern, but we have no option. We have no trust in either side, and it is better for the community to act in their own interest," he said.

The previous night, Jarange-Patil had discussed prospects in 25 constituencies and finalised 14, including Partur, Kaij, Phulambri, Pathri, Hingoli, Hadgaon, Daund, Parvati, Pathardi, and Kopargaon. The decision could have affected both Mahayuti and MVA candidates in various constituencies.

He had planned to field these candidates with support from other backward communities, including Dalits, Lingayats, and Muslims, whilst supporting Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates.

"It is true that the decision not to field candidates will largely benefit MVA, as witnessed in the Lok Sabha elections. Jarange Patil held corner meetings in constituencies and directed voters from the community to defeat the ruling alliance candidates. It worked well. This might be repeated in the Assembly polls too," said an activist from Jarange Patil's team.

However, the activist expressed doubts about Jarange Patil's influence in the Assembly polls compared to the Lok Sabha elections. "The back and forth over the election stance may have dented his credibility and could affect his appeal to the community," he added.

Following Jarange-Patil's earlier announcement, numerous Maratha activists filed nominations across Maharashtra. Though he has now appealed for withdrawals, it remains unclear how many will comply. Activists suggest that even if some remain in the contest and secure a small portion of Maratha votes, it could alter the dynamics in closely contested seats.