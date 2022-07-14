Maharashtra rains: Video shows people risking lives to catch fish in Chandrapur
Incessant rainfall in Mumbai and several other parts of Maharashtra have led to waterlogging, delays in train schedules and natural disasters. The water level has also risen in some reservoirs due to heavy rainfall, but people on Thursday were seen risking their lives to catch fish despite the Pakadiguddam dam overflowing in Chandrapur district.
In a video shared by news agency ANI, some people can be seen standing near the Pakadiguddam dam in Maharashtra holding fishing nets, though the dam is filled to the brim due to heavy rainfall in the state.
The water level has increased in all reservoirs, including Irai dam, due to torrential rainfall in the district since last week. Officials have opened seven gates of the dam by a metre.
The discharge of water from Irai dam caused flooding in Rehmat Nagar, Datala, Haveli Complex, Sister Colony, Bangarwada, and low-lying areas of the city under the Chandrapur Municipal Corporation.
News agency PTI reported that over 900 people were evacuated safely from houses that were inundated with water from Irai dam on Thursday.
As more downpour is predicted in some areas of the western’s state, Maharashtra's Latur district has declared a two-day holiday for all schools. As per the order, although schools will remain closed, teachers and non-teaching staff will have to be present on the premises, as the Disaster Management Act 2005 has been imposed in the district.
The district has been witnessing incessant rains for the last few days. The water level has risen in Manjara dam, as the catchment areas recorded 50 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.
