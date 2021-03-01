Maharashtra: Rape-accused arrested 2 months after he fled from Mumbai hospital

The Nagpada police arrested a 40-year-old man accused of rape last week, two months after he escaped from the prison ward of Mumbai’s JJ Hospital.

The accused, Mohanmed Akhtar Riyazuddin Qureshi, a Nagpada resident, was nabbed from a brothel.

He is accused of raping a 18-year-old, who had run away from her Punjab home and had come to Mumbai. Qureshi befriended her and took her to a room in Nagpada where he forced himself upon her. The woman managed to escape and approached the police.

Acting on her complaint, Nagpada police arrested Qureshi in March 2020. On December 9, 2020, he was moved from Taloja Jail to prison ward (Ward 18) of JJ Hospital, after he was found to be suffering from tuberculosis and a kidney ailment.

According to the Sir JJ Marg police, on the evening of December 23, 2020, a jail guard unlocked Qureshi’s handcuffs to allow him to eat. “The prisoner ate and went to fetch water from nearby basin, but didn’t return. Five minutes later, when the guard went to check on him, he didn’t find Qureshi. He then alerted other guards who started looking for the prisoner but, by then, he had managed to escape the hospital premises,” said a police officer.

A fresh offence was registered against Qureshi at Sir JJ Marg police station and other police stations were alerted about the incident.

On February 26, the externment officer of Nagpada police station, assistant inspector Ghanshyam Borse, received specific information that Qureshi would be coming to Lane Number 12 in Kamathipura, a known red-light area in Central Mumbai. “He was nabbed by Borse and his team when he arrived at a brothel,” the officer added.